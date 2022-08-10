Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Battle Owensboro Catholic to 1-1 Draw
While it was not a win, it was a match that continues to show how much progress the Todd County Central Rebels are making. The Rebels’ defense limited Owensboro Catholic to just one goal Saturday as Todd County Central played the Aces to a 1-1 draw in Owensboro. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Career Firsts Mark Wildcats’ Comeback Win (w/PHOTOS)
Down 2-0 late in the first half on Saturday at Logan County, it looked like first-year head coach Kyle Bleidt would have to wait at least another game for his first win at the helm of the Trigg County boys’ soccer program. However, four unanswered goals, all by players finding the back of the net for the first time, gave Bleidt and the Wildcats a historic 4-2 victory.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Peyton Moore Breaks Down Wildcats’ Season Opener
Trigg County did not begin the 2022 soccer season the way they wanted, falling to Paducah Tilghman 4-1 Thursday. While Trigg played better in the second half, Peyton Moore says there is more work to be done.
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Lady Colonels Aiming for District Title in 2022
After finishing as 8th District runner-up the last two seasons, the Christian County Lady Colonels are eyeing a district crown as the 2022 volleyball season gets underway. The Lady Colonels return experience all over the court and should provide a challenge to the four-time defending champion Lady Blazers from University Heights.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Vikings Shut Out Lyon County
It was a “Special Ks” kind of night for the St. Mary Lady Vikings Thursday at Lee S. Jones Park. Katie O’Neill had a big night offensively while Kaitlynn Burrus was a wall in goal as the Lady Vikings picked up a 4-0 win over Lyon County.
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Powers Graves Past Lyon 8-1
Graves County used a strong second half to power past Lyon County 8-1 in Friday night soccer action in Eddyville. The Eagles led just 2-1 at halftime after a relatively competitive first half. But Graves (1-0) dominated after the break, outscoring the Lyons 6-0 over the final 40 minutes. Ryan...
yoursportsedge.com
Tilghman Snaps Skid in Win Over Wildcats
Kyle Bleidt will have to wait a bit longer for his first win as Trigg County boys’ soccer coach. However, the wait is over for a Paducah Tilghman team nursing a long losing streak. The Blue Tornado jumped out to a 2-0 lead early and posted a 4-1 win...
yoursportsedge.com
Perry’s 37 Helps Lyons Place 2nd at Deer Lakes
Travis Perry shot a 37 to lead Lyon County’s golfers to a second-place showing in a four-team golf match at Deer Lakes Golf Course in Salem on Thursday. The Lyons defeated Livingston Central and Fulton County but finished behind Crittenden County. Jack Reddick had a 42 for Lyon while...
yoursportsedge.com
Allen’s Hat Trick Powers Lady Falcons’ Win at Muhlenberg
Anna Allen netted a hat trick and the Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team got the 2022 season off to a winning start on Thursday with a 5-1 result at Muhlenberg County. Allen’s three goals are only one short of her total a season ago, while Charlize Cruz struck twice to equal her freshman haul.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
whvoradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 11, 2022
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
