Baton Rouge, LA

Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
brproud.com

Students begin moving in at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
brproud.com

City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
brproud.com

Fallfest returning to Denham Springs in October

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Antique Villiage Fallfest is coming back. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Denham Springs Antique Villiage. Fallfest will have 166 booths with food, activities, a kids zone, rides, and more. Those who attend the festival can shop at the antique stores, view art exhibits, and listen to live music.
brproud.com

Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
brproud.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
brproud.com

Odd Holidays: Thursday is National Raspberry Bombe Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’re a fan of odd holidays and berry desserts, National Raspberry Bombe Day may be just the celebration to add to your calendar. Commemorated annually on August 11, the holiday honors the sweet frozen treat, which is a perfect source of refreshment on a hot summer’s day.
BATON ROUGE, LA

