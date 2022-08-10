Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
brproud.com
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
brproud.com
Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
brproud.com
Local law enforcement, organizations bring community together for city-wide biking event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Safety Place, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Yoga Noir got the community together for the Bike Ride and Yoga Session at the Youth City Lab Saturday. “Biking is said to help reduce stress and be a positive factor for your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
brproud.com
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
brproud.com
APSO to take over jail operations in agreement with parish government
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has entered an agreement with the parish government to take over jail operations and maintenance. Ascension Parish Government officials said the sheriff’s office is capable of handling the jail’s maintenance as it already staffs the facility.
brproud.com
Students begin moving in at Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
What’s wrong with pouring fats, oils, grease down the drain? EBR Mayor explains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After cooking a great meal and then cleaning the kitchen, it can be tempting to simply pour any remaining fats, oils, or greases down the drain. It seems quick and easy, but it’s also a choice that can be hazardous to the local sewer system.
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
brproud.com
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Fallfest returning to Denham Springs in October
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Antique Villiage Fallfest is coming back. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Denham Springs Antique Villiage. Fallfest will have 166 booths with food, activities, a kids zone, rides, and more. Those who attend the festival can shop at the antique stores, view art exhibits, and listen to live music.
brproud.com
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
brproud.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
brproud.com
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
brproud.com
Odd Holidays: Thursday is National Raspberry Bombe Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’re a fan of odd holidays and berry desserts, National Raspberry Bombe Day may be just the celebration to add to your calendar. Commemorated annually on August 11, the holiday honors the sweet frozen treat, which is a perfect source of refreshment on a hot summer’s day.
brproud.com
12 people arrested in historic 7-month drug investigation in Pointe Coupee
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) gave an update on a 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests Friday morning. Colonel Lamar Davis said LSP was alerted by the Point...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes open on entrance ramp from Acadian Thruway to I-10 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), all lanes on the I-10 West entrance ramp from the Acadian Thruway are open as of 6 p.m., Thursday (August 11). Earlier in the evening, the entrance ramp was partially blocked due to a...
Comments / 1