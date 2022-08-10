Read full article on original website
'Beyond chaos': Parents say construction project leading to traffic nightmares at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Waiting for over a half hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a two-lane road is not how Stockton parent Renee Gray imagined she would spend her son Joshua’s first morning at Stockton’s Lincoln High School Tuesday. “We were expecting the traffic commotion, but we weren't...
KCRA.com
'We recruit all year': Elk Grove school district expects delays picking up students as need for bus drivers grows
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Unified School District is growing. But that means it's scrambling to find bus drivers to cover all the routes. The district opened a new school this year, Miwok Village Elementary School and a district spokeswoman said more students who left during the pandemic are heading back to the classroom.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs at Intersection
Accident at Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident happened in Sacramento on August 8 after an individual on foot was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the intersection of east Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the injuries suffered by the pedestrian.
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland
A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa, Solano among California transit agencies getting $236 million for zero-emission bus transition
Fairfield and the Napa Valley transit agency are among 17 local governments and transit agencies in California to receive part of over $236 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to aid the transition to zero-emission buses. About $12 million goes to Fairfield’s FAST Bus Fleet Electrification Project,...
Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night. The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
L.A. Weekly
Gerard Martin Aguilar Dead after Rollover Crash near Sheldon Lake Drive [Sacramento, CA]
21-Year-Old Elk Grove Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash near Grant Line Road. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m., near Grant Line Road on August 9th. According to reports, Aguilar was speeding in a 2021 Honda Civic along Sunrise Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve. As a result,...
West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Folsom Cordova educators protest 'revolving door,' demand better pay, benefits
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Educators who are molding the future for children are now in a fight locally for better wages. Hundreds protested at the Folsom Cordova Unified School (FCUSD) Board of Education meeting, drawing attention to what they're calling a 'revolving door.' The educators dressed in their red shirts, expressed their concerns and frustrations.
Sacramento police investigating 2 different explosions they believe are related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating two explosions in two different areas of Sacramento they believe are related. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the first explosion happened on May 29 in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. Police say the second explosion happened on Aug. 4 on the 900 block of Seamas Avenue.
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
