WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO