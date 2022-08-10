ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Education
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
August, CA
City
Roseville, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Education
KCRA.com

Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs at Intersection

Accident at Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident happened in Sacramento on August 8 after an individual on foot was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the intersection of east Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the injuries suffered by the pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Urban Area#High School#Egusd
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported in Woodland

A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Woodland on August 9 when a woman was struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred along State Route 113 near West Covell Boulevard during the afternoon hours, according to the Woodland California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. Authorities say the woman walked onto the highway where she was struck by a small sedan and was killed.
ABC10

Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Sacramento Friday night. The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard, police say. Officers say they responded to that area and found an adult man with serious injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
ABC10

Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police make arrest after finding body of woman

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police in West Sacramento arrested a man after discovering a woman's body at a transient camp.According to police, on Aug. 12, at 10:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive for "a suspicious circumstance."When they arrived, they found a dead woman at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue, North of the railroad tracks.On Aug. 13, at 2:03 a.m., police arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home.Alfonso was taken to the Yolo County jail, where he was booked on an arrest warrant.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
