WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com
A Confusing Change to Lightning Lane Demystified
Park hopping with Genie+ just got more complicated. As any new product will, Genie+/ Lightning Lane has experienced some tweaks and changes since it launched at Walt Disney World on October 19, 2021. While we’ve loved some of the changes, others not so much. This one, however, is just confusing.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
disneydining.com
Disney Shares Jump After Positive Earnings Call
On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Overall, the call was very positive — with Disney announcing profits in a number of areas, especially in the theme parks. Disney also shared that it now has Disney+ operating in more than 150 markets and expects the streaming platform to see a profit by 2024. While they did say that Disneyland attendance was “unfavorable”, they were able to make up for lower attendance at other Parks with the increased spending at places like Walt Disney World. Plus, all of Disney’s theme parks are now open, which hasn’t been the case since early 2020.
How to Get the Most Out of a Disney World Trip
Going to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report them park is an experience everyone should have -- it's practically the center square on the Americana bingo card. But a trip to Disney isn't as affordable as it was when we were kids -- adjusted for inflation, tickets and hotels cost more than twice what they did when the park opened in the '70s. So you've gotta go to Disney, but you need to make every penny count. It turns out you might get to do more if you follow a few key tips.
Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs
Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center that's free to enter. But it's not always magical to visit.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
disneytips.com
Could This Service Prevent Dress Code Violations at Disney Parks?
For those unaware, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have a dress code that they expect Guests to follow. Disney’s official websites detail their policies for the California and Florida Theme Parks. Walt Disney World seems to be more on top of its game when cracking down on...
WDW News Today
Complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning to Walt Disney World
If you missed out on the 50th Anniversary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet; don’t worry. You have another chance to pick up the complimentary magnet starting at the end of this month. From August 25 – September 21, guests with valid park admission and park pass reservations...
disneydining.com
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars, beating out rival NETFLIX, but all is not as it seems
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars wherein rival and frontrunner Netflix has long been king. But while Disney’s streaming platform has earned the top spot among streaming services, things look a bit different on paper. Several impressive figures were shared during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call...
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
Motley Fool
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
ValueWalk
Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
The company added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers. An 8% gap up to start Thursday’s session should tell you everything you need to know about how investors are feeling about Disney (NYSE:DIS) right now. The home of Mickey Mouse released its fiscal Q3 earnings report yesterday and crushed analyst expectations while doing so. Both topline revenue and bottom line earnings came in hot, the latter up more than 25% year on year.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Disney Officially Opens Reservations for its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique
Disney Parks are about to get a whole lot more magical. Recently, Disney announced the official re-opening date of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be Aug. 25. And today, the park confirmed on Twitter that it would finally open reservations for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations in Walt Disney World Florida and Disneyland in California.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
disneydining.com
Bob Chapek Debuts New Look at He Discusses Disney’s Positive Third Quarter
On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its Third Quarter Earnings Call and, overall, the news was incredibly positive. Disney surpassed Wall Street expectations, making $21.5 billion in revenue when expectations were only about $21 billion. Disney was also pleased with its Disney+ streaming numbers and said that they plan to have the platform profitable by 2024. Although there was an “unfavorable attendance mix” at Disneyland Resort in California, the Parks overall saw a big increase in revenue, since they are all open once again.
