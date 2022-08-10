ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
REAL ESTATE
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand

In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
disneydining.com

A Confusing Change to Lightning Lane Demystified

Park hopping with Genie+ just got more complicated. As any new product will, Genie+/ Lightning Lane has experienced some tweaks and changes since it launched at Walt Disney World on October 19, 2021. While we’ve loved some of the changes, others not so much. This one, however, is just confusing.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney Shares Jump After Positive Earnings Call

On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Overall, the call was very positive — with Disney announcing profits in a number of areas, especially in the theme parks. Disney also shared that it now has Disney+ operating in more than 150 markets and expects the streaming platform to see a profit by 2024. While they did say that Disneyland attendance was “unfavorable”, they were able to make up for lower attendance at other Parks with the increased spending at places like Walt Disney World. Plus, all of Disney’s theme parks are now open, which hasn’t been the case since early 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

How to Get the Most Out of a Disney World Trip

Going to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report them park is an experience everyone should have -- it's practically the center square on the Americana bingo card. But a trip to Disney isn't as affordable as it was when we were kids -- adjusted for inflation, tickets and hotels cost more than twice what they did when the park opened in the '70s. So you've gotta go to Disney, but you need to make every penny count. It turns out you might get to do more if you follow a few key tips.
TRAVEL
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Theme Park#Disneyland Paris#Genie#Lightning Lane#The Walt Disney Company#Walt Disney World#The Disney Cruise Line
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Could This Service Prevent Dress Code Violations at Disney Parks?

For those unaware, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have a dress code that they expect Guests to follow. Disney’s official websites detail their policies for the California and Florida Theme Parks. Walt Disney World seems to be more on top of its game when cracking down on...
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal

The company added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers. An 8% gap up to start Thursday’s session should tell you everything you need to know about how investors are feeling about Disney (NYSE:DIS) right now. The home of Mickey Mouse released its fiscal Q3 earnings report yesterday and crushed analyst expectations while doing so. Both topline revenue and bottom line earnings came in hot, the latter up more than 25% year on year.
MARKETS
Parade

Disney Officially Opens Reservations for its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Disney Parks are about to get a whole lot more magical. Recently, Disney announced the official re-opening date of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique would be Aug. 25. And today, the park confirmed on Twitter that it would finally open reservations for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations in Walt Disney World Florida and Disneyland in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Bob Chapek Debuts New Look at He Discusses Disney’s Positive Third Quarter

On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its Third Quarter Earnings Call and, overall, the news was incredibly positive. Disney surpassed Wall Street expectations, making $21.5 billion in revenue when expectations were only about $21 billion. Disney was also pleased with its Disney+ streaming numbers and said that they plan to have the platform profitable by 2024. Although there was an “unfavorable attendance mix” at Disneyland Resort in California, the Parks overall saw a big increase in revenue, since they are all open once again.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

