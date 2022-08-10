The Crimson Tide held its seventh practice of the fall camp on Wednesday, and their first scrimmage will be Aug. 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following their Wednesday practice, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban addressed the media. Saban announced that sophomore wideout JoJo Earle will be sidelined with a fractured foot and will likely be out six to eight weeks.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO