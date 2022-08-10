ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident

Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses

Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wcbi.com

City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
LEE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being. The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session. The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One injured in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
STARKVILLE, MS

