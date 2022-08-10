Read full article on original website
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
wcbi.com
Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident
Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangements set for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The funeral will be held Sunday in Corinth for former Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner David Huggins. The Biggersville native died Wednesday from health complications at the age of 74. Huggins started his law enforcement career in the early 1960s with the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department,...
hottytoddy.com
Strays Continue to be a Growing Concern for Lafayette County
It’s been more than a year since the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors pledged during a public meeting that the Board was committed to finding a solution to the lack of animal control or an animal shelter in the county. In April 2021, the city of Oxford asked the...
Oxford Eagle
State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses
Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wcbi.com
City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
wtva.com
Third arrest made in Lee County homicide
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
actionnews5.com
Repairs underway after gas leak in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Repairs are being made to a reported gas leak in Oxford. Oxford Police Department says there’s a leak at a home on Horne Road, near South Lamar Blvd. The road is partially blocked while the leak is being repaired.
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being. The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session. The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
