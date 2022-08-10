Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Man wounded by knife early Saturday in Davenport, alleged assailant tasered
A Davenport man cut a person with a knife early Saturday, threatened others with it, then was tasered by police after refusing to comply with their commands, according to Scott County authorities. Dietrich A. Wilmington, 33, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon,...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
qctoday.com
One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home
Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system. Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel...
Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
KWQC
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
Sioux City Journal
Column: Don Wooten says Davenport's deal with rail company was a simple bribe
Last Wednesday, the Davenport City Council voted unanimously to accept a bribe. In exchange for the council agreeing not to object to a proposed rail merger, the city will get $8 million to use as it sees fit and an extra $2 million for a grade separation at South Concord to permit passage of vehicle and pedestrian traffic when a train is passing by. The two grand is conditioned on the city raising the balance of the money required for that project from other sources.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
ourquadcities.com
‘They made her into a machine kind of thing.’ Video shows suspect after mother’s death
“That lady. They made her into a machine kind of thing.”. That was one of the bizarre comments the 54-year-old suspect in the slaying of his mother made the day the body of 77-year-old Dianne Rupp was discovered on Feb. 16, 2021. Now the trial of her son, Andrew Rupp,...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
KCJJ
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
