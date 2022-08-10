ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo football single game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale Monday monring online at golobos.com/SGT and in person starting at 8:30 am at the Lobo Ticket Office at The Pit, and if Saturday’s scrimmage was any indication, fans should be excited for the 2022 season. Season tickets are also still on sale as well, and those are the best way to lock in seats for all the exciting 2022 action.

