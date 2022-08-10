ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Lobo Soccer Ends Preseason with 4-0 Exhibition Win over West Texas A&M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico soccer team ended its preseason with a 4-0 win in an exhibition against West Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Robertson Field. This exhibition matchup proved to be more level of a competition than the Lobos’ exhibition against Fort Lewis College...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

SIngle Game FB Tix On Sale Monday, Saturday's Scrimmage Showcases Big Plays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo football single game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale Monday monring online at golobos.com/SGT and in person starting at 8:30 am at the Lobo Ticket Office at The Pit, and if Saturday’s scrimmage was any indication, fans should be excited for the 2022 season. Season tickets are also still on sale as well, and those are the best way to lock in seats for all the exciting 2022 action.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy