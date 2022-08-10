Where does Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA’s hierarchy of superstars going into the 2022-23 NBA season? By most accounts, he is a top 15 player in the league after making first team All-NBA. In some analyses, the St. Louis native has cracked the shortlist of the 10-best players in the league.

