Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
FOX Sports

Nets initially wanted Tatum-Brown package in KD trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly came out swinging when negotiating with the Boston Celtics for a Kevin Durant trade, initially asking for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the deal. Nick Wright explains why the demand itself proves the Nets aren’t a serious organization, and the Celtics shouldn’t have even taken the call.
FOX Sports

NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.
