Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Kevin Durant's master plan to get out of Brooklyn & how his legacy will be defined | What's Wright?
After Kevin Durant demanded the Nets fire head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks, Nick Wright explains why KD will eventually be traded from Brooklyn. Nick then reveals why NBA historians will still remember KD for his excellent gameplay rather than his poor business decisions.
Nets initially wanted Tatum-Brown package in KD trade | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly came out swinging when negotiating with the Boston Celtics for a Kevin Durant trade, initially asking for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the deal. Nick Wright explains why the demand itself proves the Nets aren’t a serious organization, and the Celtics shouldn’t have even taken the call.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
NBA retires Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.
Where does Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA's hierarchy of superstars?
Where does Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA’s hierarchy of superstars going into the 2022-23 NBA season? By most accounts, he is a top 15 player in the league after making first team All-NBA. In some analyses, the St. Louis native has cracked the shortlist of the 10-best players in the league.
Draymond Green Playing for Pistons Could be a “Dream Come True”
There’s a possibility Draymond Green could end his career in the Motor City
