MLB

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +144
St. Louis -162 at COLORADO +136
at ARIZONA -174 Pittsburgh +146
Chicago Cubs OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
American League
Cleveland -172 at DETROIT +144
at HOUSTON -310 Texas +250
Chicago White Sox -196 at KANSAS CITY +164
at BOSTON -132 Baltimore +112

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

