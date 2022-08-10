Effective: 2022-08-12 09:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wallowa County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Union and southwestern Wallowa Counties through 1000 AM PDT At 935 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Telocaset, or 15 miles northeast of North Powder, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Union and southwestern Wallowa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO