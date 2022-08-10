Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT/245 PM MST/. * At 144 PM PDT/144 PM MST/, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 9 miles west of Temple Bar Campground, or 20 miles east of Boulder City, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph gusts at Lake Mead resulting in high crests and hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees as well as to small craft. Hazardous boating conditions expected. * Locations impacted include Boulder Beach, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, South Cove, Meadview, Hoover Dam and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through this evening leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall...especially during the afternoon and evening hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0