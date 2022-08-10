ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Fatal crash closes multiple lanes of I-295 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes on I-295 south are closed after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning. Chesterfield Police says the crash happened at mile marker 16 near the Meadowville Road overpass. According to VDOT, the right and center lanes are closed. The left lane is open, but...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

