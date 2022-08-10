Read full article on original website
Is there a reason why severe storms continue to hit near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield?
Heavy winds hit a Chesterfield IHOP leaving damage to the property. This happens not too long after a deadly storm hit a neighboring area.
More than 1,800 homes, businesses without power in Henrico’s East End during Wednesday storms
Over 1,800 homes and businesses are without power in Henrico's East End Wednesday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
How Richmond tracks sewage and bacteria levels in the James River
On Friday, ten spots along the James River were dotted with red triangles which symbolized a sewage overflow event, following the rain earlier in the week.
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.
A structure fire response was initiated and upon the arrival of additional fire and rescue units, the fire was quickly brought under control.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
LIST: Richmond, Virginia Beach named on 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
Two Virginia cities have been given the distinction of being among the best in the nation after receiving the title of two of the "Best Places to Live on the East Coast," according to an article written by U.S. News.
Almost 6-mile backup, lanes closed until further notice on I-95 near 288 in Chesterfield
VDOT said the left and center lanes of I-95 north near Route 288 will be closed for emergency repairs until further notice. According to VDOT, there is also pothole repair maintenance ongoing in the area.
One dead, one injured after crash in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say one person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash involving an SUV and two bicyclists Saturday morning. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Osborne Turnpike. A preliminary investigation shows two bicyclists were riding along the turnpike and an...
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
Three residents and one firefighter in hospital after Chesterfield apartment fire
Three apartment residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and illness after an apartment building fire in Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.
Lanes closed on I-295 South after fatal crash
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place near the I-295/Meadowville Road interchange and has caused the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder to close.
One dead, three injured in Chesterfield crash
Police are currently investigating a crash that left one person dead in Chesterfield on Saturday morning.
Fatal crash closes multiple lanes of I-295 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes on I-295 south are closed after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning. Chesterfield Police says the crash happened at mile marker 16 near the Meadowville Road overpass. According to VDOT, the right and center lanes are closed. The left lane is open, but...
Police: Driver killed crossed double-yellow lines, hit van
Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that has closed South Providence Road in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.
Richmond receives $18.4 million for Arthur Ashe Boulevard bridge replacement project
The City of Richmond is set to receive $18.4 million in federal funding to replace an existing multimodal bridge structure on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Williamsburg man dies after tree branch falls on moving car, Jamestown Road closed
A man in Williamsburg has died after a large tree branch fell on his vehicle as he was driving on Wednesday.
Henrico Public Works finishes first roundabout
Henrico Public Works just finished construction of its very first neighborhood roundabout.
