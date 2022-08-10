ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Key Food Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development

East New York will get a new Key Food at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000 square feet in the new development by Pennrose Holdings under the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH) program, which offers zoning incentives and financial benefits to developers offering these amenities in underserved communities, according to The Real Deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Week teaches older New Yorkers something new

NEW YORK - Hundreds of older New Yorkers joined the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day Friday. The 48th Harlem Week focuses on thriving in a post-pandemic world.Harlem's Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building packed the house with older minds looking to learn something new."Now there are opportunities that many companies have where you don't have to be 17, you can be 77 and have a job in cybersecurity, for instance," said Winston Majette, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director.Outside, health providers connected with the community to offer care."If we know that one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Week kicks off with one-year anniversary of Uptown Night Market

NEW YORK -- Harlem Week kicked off Thursday with the one-year anniversary of the Uptown Night Market under the tracks on 12th Avenue.As CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports, it was their biggest event to date with 75 vendors.The monthly market features food, clothing, music and dancing. Organizers created the event to display the flavors of the neighborhood and give business owners a chance to meet new clientele. "Especially micro-businesses. Those are family-owned of immigrants, POC, female-owned businesses, and you know, doing this over here in Harlem, in the Bronx and in Brooklyn basically gives our community, our small community of 300, 400 different small businesses, opportunities to kind of go and engage with the communities," said Marco Shalma, co-founder of Uptown Night Market.Harlem Week continues Friday with Senior Citizen Day at Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building plaza, and there's a full roster of events supporting small businesses around the neighborhood all through next week.Thursday's party continues until 10 p.m.For more details, visit uptownnightmarket.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Why Building Affordable Housing in NYC Has Rarely Been More Difficult

Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick on the changes, challenges and development opportunities arising across the five boroughs. New York City’s affordable housing crisis continues to be as present as ever. According to a 2021 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, nearly a third of the renters in the metro are spending more than 50 percent of their income on rent each month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed for Logan Fountain Affordable Property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

Renderings have been revealed for Logan Fountain, a 13-story affordable housing property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by MHG Architects and developed in collaboration by The Hudson Companies, The Jericho Project, and HELP US, which recently closed on a $215 million financing package for construction, the 327,000-square-foot structure will yield 174 units and 7,677 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the north, Fountain Avenue to the east, and Logan Street to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Public Advocate Stalls Property Tax Collection as City Education Budget Remains in Doubt

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams sent a letter to the Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Preston Niblack, commissioner of the Department of Finance, on Saturday, Aug. 13, indicating that, in accordance with Section 1518 of the City Charter and in light of the ongoing court battle over the Department of Education (DOE) budget, he will not be signing the FY202 property tax warrant at this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Linden Houses Hosts First Family Day Celebration Since 2019

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Linden Houses in east New York was finally able to host its annual Family Day celebration event. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and it brought out hundreds of residents of the Brooklyn development for a day of fun for the whole family.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary

NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Percy Sutton Harlem 5K takes place

Runners took to the streets of Harlem Saturday for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K. “This year being over 5,000 participants, it’s great to be back in Harlem. Great to have the community out here again,” said Ted Mettelus, race director for the TCS New York City Marathon. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

