As NYC rents break records again, residents attend Housing Town Hall in search of help
New York, New York - Rent in the Big Apple has never been higher and the rise shows no signs of stopping. There has never been a more expensive time in history to live in NYC, as the rent has once again broken records. According to the July rental market...
Commercial Observer
Key Food Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development
East New York will get a new Key Food at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000 square feet in the new development by Pennrose Holdings under the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH) program, which offers zoning incentives and financial benefits to developers offering these amenities in underserved communities, according to The Real Deal.
United Federation of Teachers gives away 30,000 books to NYC teachers
With the first day of New York City Public School classes less than four weeks away. Members of the United Federation of Teachers are donating over 30,000 books to local teachers.
Harlem Week teaches older New Yorkers something new
NEW YORK - Hundreds of older New Yorkers joined the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day Friday. The 48th Harlem Week focuses on thriving in a post-pandemic world.Harlem's Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building packed the house with older minds looking to learn something new."Now there are opportunities that many companies have where you don't have to be 17, you can be 77 and have a job in cybersecurity, for instance," said Winston Majette, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director.Outside, health providers connected with the community to offer care."If we know that one of...
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Harlem Week kicks off with one-year anniversary of Uptown Night Market
NEW YORK -- Harlem Week kicked off Thursday with the one-year anniversary of the Uptown Night Market under the tracks on 12th Avenue.As CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports, it was their biggest event to date with 75 vendors.The monthly market features food, clothing, music and dancing. Organizers created the event to display the flavors of the neighborhood and give business owners a chance to meet new clientele. "Especially micro-businesses. Those are family-owned of immigrants, POC, female-owned businesses, and you know, doing this over here in Harlem, in the Bronx and in Brooklyn basically gives our community, our small community of 300, 400 different small businesses, opportunities to kind of go and engage with the communities," said Marco Shalma, co-founder of Uptown Night Market.Harlem Week continues Friday with Senior Citizen Day at Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building plaza, and there's a full roster of events supporting small businesses around the neighborhood all through next week.Thursday's party continues until 10 p.m.For more details, visit uptownnightmarket.com.
Essence
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
multihousingnews.com
Why Building Affordable Housing in NYC Has Rarely Been More Difficult
Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick on the changes, challenges and development opportunities arising across the five boroughs. New York City’s affordable housing crisis continues to be as present as ever. According to a 2021 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, nearly a third of the renters in the metro are spending more than 50 percent of their income on rent each month.
evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
News 12
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit. When the program launched in 2019, the city planned to attract nearly 800,000 eligible New...
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Logan Fountain Affordable Property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
Renderings have been revealed for Logan Fountain, a 13-story affordable housing property at 265 Logan Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by MHG Architects and developed in collaboration by The Hudson Companies, The Jericho Project, and HELP US, which recently closed on a $215 million financing package for construction, the 327,000-square-foot structure will yield 174 units and 7,677 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property is bound by Atlantic Avenue to the north, Fountain Avenue to the east, and Logan Street to the west.
norwoodnews.org
Public Advocate Stalls Property Tax Collection as City Education Budget Remains in Doubt
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams sent a letter to the Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Preston Niblack, commissioner of the Department of Finance, on Saturday, Aug. 13, indicating that, in accordance with Section 1518 of the City Charter and in light of the ongoing court battle over the Department of Education (DOE) budget, he will not be signing the FY202 property tax warrant at this time.
bkreader.com
Linden Houses Hosts First Family Day Celebration Since 2019
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Linden Houses in east New York was finally able to host its annual Family Day celebration event. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and it brought out hundreds of residents of the Brooklyn development for a day of fun for the whole family.
fox5ny.com
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
Nassau IDA votes to end property tax agreement with Amazon over lack of new jobs at Syosset warehouse
Amazon has lost millions of dollars in tax breaks for its Syosset warehouse at the former Cerro Wire just off the Long Island Expressway.
NY1
Percy Sutton Harlem 5K takes place
Runners took to the streets of Harlem Saturday for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K. “This year being over 5,000 participants, it’s great to be back in Harlem. Great to have the community out here again,” said Ted Mettelus, race director for the TCS New York City Marathon. The...
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Apothecarium, Lodi’s dispensary with drive-thru option, holds grand opening party
A Lodi dispensary that features New Jersey’s first drive-thru option is holding a grand opening celebration today.
