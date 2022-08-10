Read full article on original website
LIRR ridership remains much lower than from pre-COVID
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. - The Long Island Rail Road is running behind schedule when it comes to getting back all the riders it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Tariq Evans relies on the railroad to get from Ronkonkoma to Central Islip throughout the week, findings from a recent study on the pandemic's impact on ridership found that only about 60% of riders have returned.
More buses of migrants arrive in NYC
Friday morning, two more buses filled with migrants from Texas pulled into Port Authority Terminal. On board the bus were 89 migrants, including children.
Polio in NYC wastewater
Sewage samples from New York City have tested positive for the presence of polioviruses. Health officials say this indicates a risk of community transmission in the city.
Huge illegal pool found on Brooklyn rooftop
NEW YORK - New York City inspectors say they found a huge illegal swimming pool on a Brooklyn rooftop. They say the 480-square-foot pool was on a roof in the Williamsburg neighborhood. The Buildings Department says the pool was not permitted and not up to code. The pool was 4...
NYC mayor ducks questions about firing of social services official
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams turned away reporters on Thursday, refusing to answer questions about allegedly firing an aide who raised the alarm about the handling of migrants arriving in New York City. First reported by NBC4 and confirmed by Fox 5 News, Julia Savel — who was the...
Author Salmon Rushdie stabbed on stage in NY
NEW YORK - Novelist Salmon Rushdie was reportedly stabbed in the neck on stage in Chautauqua, New York. Rushdie was set to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when a man ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. The New York State Police say that it appears that Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck.
Polio likely circulating in NYC
Health officials in New York are urging people to get vaccinated for polio if they aren't already. This is in the wake of the detection of the poliovirus in New York City sewage.
Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
Aerial view of home of suspect in Salman Rushdie attack
SkyFOX was over Fairview, Bergen County, New Jersey, where authorities searched a home in connection with the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Police identified the alleged attacker as Hadi Matar.
Suspect identified in Salman Rushdie attack
New York State Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as a man from New Jersey. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, Bergen County, was to be arraigned Friday evening.
Hiker dies in fall in Bear Mountain State Park
NEW YORK - A White Plains man died after falling into the water at Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County. The New York State Police report that 23-year-old Omar Benitez had been hiking with two friends on Tuesday when they became separated. When they realized he was missing they...
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
PaleyWKND in NYC: Free festival celebrating entertainment, gaming, sports
NEW YORK - A new public event is coming to New York City this fall. The festival — dubbed PaleyWKND ("Paley Weekend") — promises to be the "ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival." PaleyWKND will be held at the Paley Center for Media in Midtown Manhattan. The...
What's going on in NYC this weekend?
NEW YORK - It’s all about the music this weekend in and around New York City!. Friday night, New York’s own Alicia Keys gets you in an Empire State of Mind on stage at Radio City Music Hall for her world tour!. And Friday at Hulu Theater at...
What is PaleyWKND?
A new entertainment festival called PaleyWKND is coming to New York City this fall. It promises to be the ultimate media, sports, and gaming event.
