South Haven, MI

My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Dangerous swimming conditions return to Lake Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whenever it's windy, it's a good bet that Lake Michigan will be fostering some big waves. It's the recipe that's ahead of us Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as northerly winds stiffen to the tune of 25-30 mph. In general, the stronger the wind and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say

A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said. The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
HURON COUNTY, MI
worldatlas.com

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan

When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA's largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American's Best Lake Towns

There's still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE

