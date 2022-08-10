Read full article on original website
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Catch the Bellaire Rubber Ducky Festival Happening August 18th-21st
Grab the family to come enjoy the 35th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival in Downtown Bellaire!. Starting Thursday August 18 – Sunday August 21, Bellaire will have food trucks, live music, parade, kids games, rubber ducky drop, and so many more activities!. The Rubber Ducky Festival is brought to you...
Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s premiere summer events kicked off Friday down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. The Heritage Music BluesFest is back for its 21st year, bringing world-class blues musicians to the Friendly City. As always there will be new things to enjoy this year. Producer Bruce Wheeler tells us […]
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For more than nine decades, West Virginia’s firefighters have met up from all over the state to connect, discuss their line of work, and remember. Friday’s memorial service in Marshall County honored the work both of those who were lost, and those who still serve. Dozens of bell chimes rang […]
Things to do Near You: Heritage Music BluesFest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heritage Music BluesFest began in 2001 and since then has grown into a three-day concert series along the Ohio River in Wheeling. Seventeen acts are scheduled to perform on the main stage this weekend at the 21st annual event. 7News Reporter Tony Summers was...
Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police
SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
Cat that suffered severe burns from house fire is on the mend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Clovis the cat is on the mend after he was inside a home that caught fire in Steubenville a little over two months ago. Jefferson County Humane Society workers say Clovis actually caught on fire and suffered very serious burns all over his body. He came in to the clinic with […]
Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire
Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
A “heart-to-heart” with Coach Brown sparked Reese Smith’s improvement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Head coach Neal Brown and sophomore receiver Reese Smith have plenty of history. They hail from Danville, Kentucky, and played for the same coach at Boyle County. During his high school career, Brown set numerous receiving records. When it was Smith’s turn to put on the...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Bellaire coming together to help family devastated by fire
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Business owners in Bellaire are working together to raise funds after a Powhatan Point family suffered a fire that resulted in the death of Arnold Curtis, owner of Sakura Family Restaurant on Belmont Street. “It’s just tragic,” said Dennis Delbert, owner of Runner’s Connection. “I talked...
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two
Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
