Marshall County, WV

WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Heritage Music BluesFest returns for 2022

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the Ohio Valley’s premiere summer events kicked off Friday down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port. The Heritage Music BluesFest is back for its 21st year, bringing world-class blues musicians to the Friendly City. As always there will be new things to enjoy this year. Producer Bruce Wheeler tells us […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For more than nine decades, West Virginia’s firefighters have met up from all over the state to connect, discuss their line of work, and remember. Friday’s memorial service in Marshall County honored the work both of those who were lost, and those who still serve. Dozens of bell chimes rang […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF

Things to do Near You: Heritage Music BluesFest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heritage Music BluesFest began in 2001 and since then has grown into a three-day concert series along the Ohio River in Wheeling. Seventeen acts are scheduled to perform on the main stage this weekend at the 21st annual event. 7News Reporter Tony Summers was...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools changing operation hours

As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Four buildings “likely” total loss in Wheeling fire

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl has released the following statement:. “No one was injured when a fire engulfed several buildings Saturday afternoon in East Wheeling. At 12:23 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jacob Street for a report of a structure fire in...
WHEELING, WV
Government Technology

Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Bellaire coming together to help family devastated by fire

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Business owners in Bellaire are working together to raise funds after a Powhatan Point family suffered a fire that resulted in the death of Arnold Curtis, owner of Sakura Family Restaurant on Belmont Street. “It’s just tragic,” said Dennis Delbert, owner of Runner’s Connection. “I talked...
BELLAIRE, OH
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
wtuz.com

New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two

Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

