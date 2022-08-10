Construction Manager at Risk hired for Harrison County Jail

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Commissioners signed a contract with the Construction Manager at Risk for the new jail.

Grainger has been chosen for the Construction Manager at Risk for the new Jail!

Sheriff Joe Myers says this is a huge step forward with the progress of the jail.

He says with this task completed they can get the boots on the ground faster!

Sheriff Myers says the need for this jail grows by the day for the county.

“It’s a great thing, the public safety is always on our minds. Were in a 1925 jail over here, we only have eight beds, and the biggest thing is it allows the officers, any officer that needs to lock somebody up they can bring somebody to jail. It’s so hard for us to try to find jail space in today’s economy.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County

Sheriff Myers says they hope to break ground later this year or early next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.