wcyb.com
Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
wcyb.com
Crown Laboratories expanding: providing more jobs in the community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A national company known for its products like Blue Lizard Sunscreen Crown Laboratories is expanding to a larger facility. This is the second phase of the company's expansion. The new space is 60,000 square feet and will be used for storage. When Crown Labs first...
wcyb.com
Abingdon set to host town-wide yard sale on August 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon is set to host a town-wide yard sale on August 20. Numerous sales will be taking place within the 8.2 square miles from exit 19 to 14 off Interstate 81. There are expected to be more than 65 locations. A map...
wcyb.com
Johnson County authorities ask for help with finding missing man
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen Monday. William Dana Kimberlin, 43, was last seen August 8 in the Butler community. Police said Kimberlin left the area walking and has not been heard from since.
wcyb.com
McDearman shoots 6-under 66, leads Tillinghast Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mark McDearman was apart of the fourth group out on the golf course Saturday morning at the Tillinghast Invitational and when play concluded, it was his name atop the leaderboard. McDearman shot a 6-under 66 and leads by one shot over Benson Blevins. The...
wcyb.com
Second man charged with murder following 2020 Kingsport shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred in November 2020, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Lekendrick Malone has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary. Detectives previously charged Jonathan Smith last year....
wcyb.com
ETSU report: Women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed 2 players
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed two players, according to a Title IX compliance investigation conducted by the school. According to the report, Harris presented a slideshow to members of the team in July 2021. The slides included a rule that stated,...
wcyb.com
Carrier reflects on friendship with Larry Utsman
(WCYB) — The local racing community continues to remember Larry Utsman, a Bluff City native and former Kingsport Speedway Champion. The former NASCAR Late Model Sportsman died Friday. Utsman impacted so many, including Abingdon based NASCAR Crew Chief Chris Carrier. The two were friends almost 50 years, according to...
wcyb.com
Less than three weeks from season opener, Quarles likes where ETSU is at
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU held its first scrimmage of fall camp. It was fans first opportunity to see the Bucs up close. Both the offense and defense had their bright spots during Saturday's scrimmage. "I'm pleased where we are both sides," said ETSU head coach George Quarles....
wcyb.com
News 5 to watch: Elizabethton's Cade Russell
Cade Russell seems like he is everywhere on the field for the Elizabethton Cyclones. The senior plays offense, defense and special teams for the Cyclones. Russell ran for just under 1,000 yards last season and 11 touchdowns. He also plays in the secondary on the defensive side of the ball...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Daniel Boone's Luke Scott
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. Good news for Daniel Boone: their defense has a chance to be outstanding, largely in part to defensive lineman Luke Scott. The senior recently committed to VMI. Scott says last season was all about...
