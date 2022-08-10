ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The fact Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year is a joke

It’s lunacy that the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year. The home run is the most over-inflated stat in the history of baseball. For some reason, the value of hitting a home run means more to many than actually being the better player. Right now, Steven Kwan is sixth in odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Our very own Betsided had Kwan sitting at sixth not that long ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy