Joey Gallo’s comments after first Dodgers HR show how wrong Yankees were
When someone’s not a fit, they’re simply not a fit. The New York Yankees learned that the hard way after they traded for Joey Gallo last year, despite reported warnings from influential voices in the front office advising against it. Turns out, the Yankees’ top decision makers were...
The fact Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year is a joke
It’s lunacy that the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year. The home run is the most over-inflated stat in the history of baseball. For some reason, the value of hitting a home run means more to many than actually being the better player. Right now, Steven Kwan is sixth in odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Our very own Betsided had Kwan sitting at sixth not that long ago.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
