Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Nashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
WKRN
Crews continue to search for man on Percy Priest Lake
The search continues for a 23-year-old man who jumped off a boat at Percy Priest Lake. Crews continue to search for man on Percy Priest …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 14, 2022. Former Metro Nashville Police Chief Laid to Rest. Man wanted for shooting woman, children turns...
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred early Friday morning in South Nashville. The officials stated that a woman was travelling on Lafayette Street near University Court when she crashed into a [..]
Crews searching for man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement officials are searching for a man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores.
WKRN
VIDEO: 24 hours on Broadway in Nashville, TN | Time-lapse
See what 24 hours on Nashville, Tennessee's most famous street looks like during the week. Filmed across August 9 and August 10.
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
WKRN
Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway
Metro police are searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards on Broadway. How Nashville Zoo prepares food for thousands of …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022. Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people …. Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case. New Sumner...
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
WKRN
Newsmaker: 4th annual Veterans Art Exhibition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goal of the fourth annual Veterans Art Exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville is to use the arts to honor, help and heal our veterans. Executive Director Cheryl Strichik joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2...
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and cemetery dating back to 1822.
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Second Avenue.
