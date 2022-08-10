ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Crews continue to search for man on Percy Priest Lake

The search continues for a 23-year-old man who jumped off a boat at Percy Priest Lake. Crews continue to search for man on Percy Priest …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 14, 2022. Former Metro Nashville Police Chief Laid to Rest. Man wanted for shooting woman, children turns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway

Metro police are searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards on Broadway. How Nashville Zoo prepares food for thousands of …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 13, 2022. Middle TN counselors see changes in reasons people …. Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case. New Sumner...
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
WKRN

Newsmaker: 4th annual Veterans Art Exhibition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goal of the fourth annual Veterans Art Exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville is to use the arts to honor, help and heal our veterans. Executive Director Cheryl Strichik joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
The Daily South

11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

