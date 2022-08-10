ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County

Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire

BERWICK, Pa. — It looks like all fun and games outside of Intoxicology Department Bar on Second Street in Berwick but the event has a deeper meaning, raising money for the family who lost three children and seven adults last week in Nescopeck. "Tragedies like this don't happen around...
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
WBRE

Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
PITTSTON, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Shenandoah, PA
Shenandoah, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
WBRE

Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims

UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
BERWICK, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer

Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Funerals begin for Nescopeck fire victims

MANSFIELD — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members...
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Times News

Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township

Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man

Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
