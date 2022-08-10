NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The application process has opened for projects that may be funded with $10 million received as part of the Gold King Mine Settlement. The settlement funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided to the Office of the Natural Resources Trustee is available for projects that restore or replace injured natural resources like river, land, and watershed restoration and conservation, or projects that were impacted by the Gold King Mine release.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO