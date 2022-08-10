Read full article on original website
Related
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
KRQE News 13
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI (AP) — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and...
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
KRQE News 13
Proposals now being accepted for Gold King Mine settlement-related projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The application process has opened for projects that may be funded with $10 million received as part of the Gold King Mine Settlement. The settlement funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided to the Office of the Natural Resources Trustee is available for projects that restore or replace injured natural resources like river, land, and watershed restoration and conservation, or projects that were impacted by the Gold King Mine release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote for America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest is now underway. New Mexico State Police are in the competition and you can vote for their cruiser as best looking. Voting runs through 5 p.m. EST on August 25. The top states police or highway patrol car […]
CARS・
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Faulty fire hydrants in Truth or Consequences causes family to lose home
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, Larry Barker uncovered a serious public safety issue that’s been going on in New Mexico for years. Firefighters show up to battle a fire only to realize there’s no water coming from the hydrate. For one family in Truth or Consequences that exact scenario and they […]
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Aerial seeding and mulching to begin on wildfire burn scar
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response team is beginning aerial seeding and mulching on August 14. This operation will take place in the south-central part of the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire burn scar. SNSF says the seeding and mulching will help soak up rainfall and help stabilize hillsides […]
KRQE News 13
Dry Air Wraps Around High Pressure, Monsoon Moisture Pushes Southwest
A majority of the action tonight has already died down, with a pretty clear radar stepping out on this Thursday night. Still, any heavier thunderstorm has the potential to drop a significant amount of rain, which is why flash flooding over the Gila and Sacramento mountains remains a concern through tonight with watches in effect.
Comments / 0