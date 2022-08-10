ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like abortion and inflation. “I’ll ask you […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy