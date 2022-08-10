ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center

LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York City swears in four new firefighters

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate fire department just got brand new members. Four new firefighters took their oaths in York on Thursday, Aug. 11. Starting next Monday, they will start training at the fire academy. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Partnership#Business Industry#Linus Business
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
local21news.com

Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees

Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Marker-White Hall School

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — They called themselves the Sixteeners, and in 1926 they erected a monument in Willow Park in Camp Hill. The short stone obelisk honors their alma mater, the White Hall School, one of 44 Schools for the children of Pennsylvania soldiers killed or severely wounded during the Civil War.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Boil advisory in effect for parts of Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy