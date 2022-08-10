Read full article on original website
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
York City swears in four new firefighters
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate fire department just got brand new members. Four new firefighters took their oaths in York on Thursday, Aug. 11. Starting next Monday, they will start training at the fire academy. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
Franklin County: Deed Transfers for August 3-9
Deed Transfers for August 3-9, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office. The documents are a public service for our readers.
Hiring Event to be Held at Human Services Building
The hiring event “Helping Families Secure Employment” will be held from 10:00am to 2:00pm on August 22nd, September 12th, October 17th, November 14th, and December 12th. The location is the Human Services Building, Room 13 & 14 & 15 525 Boyds School Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. What to...
Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees
Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
Midstate Marker-White Hall School
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — They called themselves the Sixteeners, and in 1926 they erected a monument in Willow Park in Camp Hill. The short stone obelisk honors their alma mater, the White Hall School, one of 44 Schools for the children of Pennsylvania soldiers killed or severely wounded during the Civil War.
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following...
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
