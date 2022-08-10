ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase broke out after a driver failed to comply with a routine traffic stop on 1-71 on Saturday. The driver, Charlene Wilcoxson was arrested for attempting to flee from law enforcement officers after Mason police tried to stop her for a traffic violation, according to Mason Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wyss.
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting

Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
