Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
Gunman opens fire into Hamilton home, family believes son was targeted
A gunman was captured on camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, believes their teenage son was targeted.
Police look for suspect who shot man in face at Butler Twp. hotel
According to a release from the township, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane. A Butler Township police officer was doing a business check at the hotel when he encountered a man who was shot in the face.
Fox 19
Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase broke out after a driver failed to comply with a routine traffic stop on 1-71 on Saturday. The driver, Charlene Wilcoxson was arrested for attempting to flee from law enforcement officers after Mason police tried to stop her for a traffic violation, according to Mason Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wyss.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Man found stabbed to death on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, CPD and the Cincinnati firefighters responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing.
WHIZ
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
dayton247now.com
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
WLWT 5
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting
Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
Fox 19
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three alleged suspects in last weekend’s Main Street shootout are behind bars, and a plan is in place to address issues of violence in Over-the-Rhine and at The Banks. “Today we are sending a very clear message: If you commit gun violence in...
Fox 19
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
