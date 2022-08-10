Read full article on original website
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 14 months, Wisconsin taxpayers will no longer have to pay for an investigation that found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. On Friday, Aug. 12, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman, ending the investigation. Critics say it's far too little too late....
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter participates in State Fair cream puff eating contest
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What screams Wisconsin State Fair more than a cream puff? A cream puff eating contest!. CBS 58 Morning Anchor Frankie Jupiter spent Thursday, Aug. 11, competing in a celebrity eat off. While he didn't win, he did get a pretty cool t-shirt and brought...
Looking ahead to Parade of Homes, taking place Aug. 13 through Sept. 5
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58 )-- The 76th Parade of Homes kicks off in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 13. Megan Curcius from Nonn's Kitchen Bath & Flooring and Toby Van Sistine, the director of government affairs for the Metropolitan Builders Association, joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to tell us more.
Afternoon Update: Clouds will likely limit strong storm potential this evening
It's been a quiet and cloudy day so far today across most of southeast Wisconsin. The exception being Sheboygan county which has seen multiple downpours and rumbles of thunder. The widespread low cloud cover will help limit strong to severe storms later this evening. The best chance for any stronger...
Bike safety memorial at Hank Aaron Trail closure opens conversation between cyclists, Fair leader
WEST ALLIS, WI (CBS 58) -- A concrete barricade has blocked the Hank Aaron State Trail at S. 76th Street since Aug. 4. State Fair Police closed the trail until Aug. 14, noting safety concerns due to potential access points to the fairgrounds. On Saturday afternoon, cyclists taped up a...
