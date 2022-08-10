​Kate Kohan, the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager in Dauphin County, is the first woman to hold the position in the county. “My experience as a woman in a male dominated industry is shockingly not horrible or anything like that,” she said. “I’ve had nothing but positive experiences back from when I was an intern on the crew with a bunch of guys to now when I’m sitting in meetings with all my other managers, with district staff. I haven’t had any experiences where it’s been negative, or I felt different because I was a woman.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO