Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Thank you, "GO Cumberland!" PennLive letters

I just want to publicly thank the Cumberland County Library System, WellSpan Health, and all the folks involved in the summer GO! Cumberland program at the county libraries. This (inaugural as far as I know) summer reading/hiking program was a hit with our kids as we discovered public parks across the county and had a really good time doing so. I’m sure it was a lot of effort to organize and put together, but our family deeply appreciated it.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
abc27.com

York County SPCA hosts Pay What You Can Pawlooza

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will be hosting the Pay What You Can Pawlooza from August 22 to August 28. This donation-based adoption campaign allows adopters to take home a pet for a price that they name. The York County SPCA has been working to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Veteran#Shades Of Green#Illuminate#Green Light
pa.gov

Kate Kohan, first woman in Dauphin County to hold her position

​Kate Kohan, the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager in Dauphin County, is the first woman to hold the position in the county. “My experience as a woman in a male dominated industry is shockingly not horrible or anything like that,” she said. “I’ve had nothing but positive experiences back from when I was an intern on the crew with a bunch of guys to now when I’m sitting in meetings with all my other managers, with district staff. I haven’t had any experiences where it’s been negative, or I felt different because I was a woman.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Bay Journal

Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

3rd Annual Back To School Block Party in Steelton

The 3rd Annual Back to School Block Party was held Saturday in Steelton at the Coexist building on Front Street from 4-8 PM and hosted by Unite of Central Pa. Children and their families were invited to get free school supplies, some donated by Tiffany Neal and Angela Lloyd, Middletown Borough Council Members.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
MOUNT JOY, PA
bestfriends.org

Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA

When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

