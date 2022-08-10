Read full article on original website
Related
Thank you, “GO Cumberland!” PennLive letters
I just want to publicly thank the Cumberland County Library System, WellSpan Health, and all the folks involved in the summer GO! Cumberland program at the county libraries. This (inaugural as far as I know) summer reading/hiking program was a hit with our kids as we discovered public parks across the county and had a really good time doing so. I’m sure it was a lot of effort to organize and put together, but our family deeply appreciated it.
Historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern receives $500,000 grant for renovations
Duncannon’s historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern, at 603 N Market St., is receiving a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for the renovation of the building into an official Perry County “Welcome and Interpretative Center.”. The grant is the result of an extensive application process, and is much welcomed,...
Lawyer sworn in to replace district judge jailed for corruption of minors
Newport’s Magisterial District Court 41-3-04 has a new judge. Sworn in on July 18, with his grandchildren holding the Bible for his oath, Juniata Twp resident Jeffrey John Wood, 69, is ready to serve his community. Having had nearly 40 years of legal experience, Wood brings a lot to...
WGAL
Community playground in York County to stay after township supervisors voted against proposed landfill
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against a proposed landfill project at the Hopewell Area Recreational Complex. A proposal to reopen a landfill in York County is getting some pushback from residents. The landfill would be at the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
York County SPCA hosts Pay What You Can Pawlooza
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County SPCA will be hosting the Pay What You Can Pawlooza from August 22 to August 28. This donation-based adoption campaign allows adopters to take home a pet for a price that they name. The York County SPCA has been working to...
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
WGAL
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pa.gov
Kate Kohan, first woman in Dauphin County to hold her position
Kate Kohan, the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager in Dauphin County, is the first woman to hold the position in the county. “My experience as a woman in a male dominated industry is shockingly not horrible or anything like that,” she said. “I’ve had nothing but positive experiences back from when I was an intern on the crew with a bunch of guys to now when I’m sitting in meetings with all my other managers, with district staff. I haven’t had any experiences where it’s been negative, or I felt different because I was a woman.”
abc27.com
Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Bay Journal
Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man writes letter thanking Lancaster Co. police for helping him through mental health crisis
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County received an unusual letter in July thanking them for their help. The writer is a resident who said officers helped him turn his life around after he decided to commit “suicide by cop.” Lt. Josh Kilgore, who responded to the initial mental health episode, said reading […]
3rd Annual Back To School Block Party in Steelton
The 3rd Annual Back to School Block Party was held Saturday in Steelton at the Coexist building on Front Street from 4-8 PM and hosted by Unite of Central Pa. Children and their families were invited to get free school supplies, some donated by Tiffany Neal and Angela Lloyd, Middletown Borough Council Members.
abc27.com
Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
PennDOT posts plans online for 4 bridge replacement projects in Perry County in 2024
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has posted plans online for four bridge replacement projects slated in Perry County in 2024. The projects are currently in the design phase and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. A digital version of the information for all four...
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
bestfriends.org
Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA
When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1