Steamboat Springs City Council President: The Yampa Valley — take it slow and embrace the place

Yampa River Botanic Park redesigning entrances
The Yampa River Botanic Park is keeping the 25th anniversary celebration going with new entrances that “blend form, function, art and architecture,” according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs. “Our current setup has done a great job keeping wildlife out for all these years...
Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Helicopter collects water from lake as small fire is put out on Soda Mountain
While recreating near Summit Lake Campground, Randy Kelley of Steamboat Springs witnessed a large helicopter collect water from the lake just feet in front of him. The chopper was likely gathering water to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out nearby on Soda Mountain. Kelley said it was making a trip every five minutes or so.
Full-day voluntary fishing closure reinstated on Yampa River
Due to high water temperatures and a decline in flow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reinstated a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The closure on the river runs from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of city limits at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday.
Top 10 most-read stories this week: new gondola at Steamboat Resort, record-breaking fish
1. No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout. Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. 2....
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Upcoming road work on Routt County roads
Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads. Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:. County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40. County...
Last of Rainbow Gathering attendees leave as restoration work is completed
Rapid planning by U.S. Forest Service staff, good cooperation with agency partners, work during the incident and rain helped the rehabilitation effort “go as well as it could” after the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering, Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said this week. Woodbridge said all remaining Rainbow...
Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt
It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore. Brady Wettlaufer accomplished both feats after reeling in...
Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White
Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home. “I would get out of my car in the morning, and she was coming from...
2022 Routt County Fair schedule of events
The 2022 Routt County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 12, to Aug. 21 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden. This year’s fair is bigger than ever and will include a live country performance from Ned Ledoux. The fair is under new management this year, and Noel Neal, fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator, said she is excited for the events to come.
Wells Fargo Advisors team welcomes new member
The Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors team has added Jessica Quigley as a brokerage client associate with Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management. She will work with Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients. Quigley has spent a decade serving Routt County including eight years at the CSU Extension office...
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.
Wildland firefighter based out of Craig dies while fighting blaze in Oregon
A 27-year-old firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew died Wednesday, Aug. 10, after being struck by a tree while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management expressed their grief in a news release announcing the death of Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, on Thursday.
Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11. Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005. 158 Red Hawk Court. Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels. Buyer: Amber...
Ned Ledoux to entertain at Routt County Fair
Country singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux will put on a concert at the Routt County Fair at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Ledoux, son of country legend Chris Ledoux, will serenade the audience in the outdoor arena at the Routt County Fairgrounds with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music. Chris Ledoux died in 2005 due to complications from cancer.
