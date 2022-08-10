ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steamboat Springs City Council President: The Yampa Valley — take it slow and embrace the place

By Robin Crossan, Steamboat Springs City Council President
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Botanic Park redesigning entrances

The Yampa River Botanic Park is keeping the 25th anniversary celebration going with new entrances that “blend form, function, art and architecture,” according to a news release from the City of Steamboat Springs. “Our current setup has done a great job keeping wildlife out for all these years...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Full-day voluntary fishing closure reinstated on Yampa River

Due to high water temperatures and a decline in flow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reinstated a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The closure on the river runs from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of city limits at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Introduce Yourself#Traffic Signs#The Yampa Valley#Oak
99.9 KEKB

Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man

There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Upcoming road work on Routt County roads

Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads. Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:. County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40. County...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Last of Rainbow Gathering attendees leave as restoration work is completed

Rapid planning by U.S. Forest Service staff, good cooperation with agency partners, work during the incident and rain helped the rehabilitation effort “go as well as it could” after the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering, Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said this week. Woodbridge said all remaining Rainbow...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White

Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home. “I would get out of my car in the morning, and she was coming from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

2022 Routt County Fair schedule of events

The 2022 Routt County Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 12, to Aug. 21 at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden. This year’s fair is bigger than ever and will include a live country performance from Ned Ledoux. The fair is under new management this year, and Noel Neal, fairgrounds manager and fair coordinator, said she is excited for the events to come.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wells Fargo Advisors team welcomes new member

The Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors team has added Jessica Quigley as a brokerage client associate with Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management. She will work with Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients. Quigley has spent a decade serving Routt County including eight years at the CSU Extension office...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wildland firefighter based out of Craig dies while fighting blaze in Oregon

A 27-year-old firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew died Wednesday, Aug. 10, after being struck by a tree while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management expressed their grief in a news release announcing the death of Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, on Thursday.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11. Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005. 158 Red Hawk Court. Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels. Buyer: Amber...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ned Ledoux to entertain at Routt County Fair

Country singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux will put on a concert at the Routt County Fair at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Ledoux, son of country legend Chris Ledoux, will serenade the audience in the outdoor arena at the Routt County Fairgrounds with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music. Chris Ledoux died in 2005 due to complications from cancer.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy