POTUS

State
New York State
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
Mother Jones

Republicans Have No Idea How to Respond to the Latest Reporting on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days since the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home, the Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have treated it as the tyrannical act of an out-of-control Democratic administration, conspiratorial social media spaces have hummed with talk of revolution, and an armed Ohio man was killed trying to enter an FBI field office. But it’s only in the last day that the why behind all of this drama began to come to light.
POTUS
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Letitia James
Person
Mother Jones
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

Jan. 6 Defendant Claims Judge Sent Her to Prison Because She Wouldn’t Date Him in Law School

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Just before she reported to prison on Tuesday for her involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, anti-vaccine doctor Simone Gold fired off one last missive to her fans complaining about the injustice of her sentence. She claimed that the judge who sent her to prison, US District Judge Christopher Cooper, was filled with “personal animus” for her because she’d once turned him down for a date when they were both at Stanford law school more than 30 years ago.
STANFORD, CA
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother Jones

Democratic Lawmakers Blast Their Own Party for Boosting Election Deniers in GOP Primaries

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. As it tries to hold onto its House majority in a hostile electoral climate, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has embraced an old political trick—spending money in Republican primaries to elevate candidates it believes will be easier to beat in November.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mother Jones

Arizona Republicans Chose the Big Lie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Arizona Republicans are building a big tent. Under it sit a Mormon fundamentalist, a former journalist who once voted for Barack Obama, a Michigander who styles himself as a Western lawman, and the Stanford-educated protégé of the billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel. There really is only one criteria for getting in the tent: Claiming Donald Trump won in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

Sarah Palin Is Taking a Few Pages From Trump’s Election Lies Playbook

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Decked out in sequins, a GOP-red blazer, and a necklace with a star of David that led some observers to wonder if she had converted to Judaism, former Alaska governor, former vice presidential candidate, and a current GOP congressional candidate for Congress, Sarah Palin took the stage at CPAC-Texas last Thursday. “She’s Back! An Interview with Sarah Palin,” was going to focus on her return to politics after well over a decade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

AIPAC Is Cleaning Up in Democratic Primaries

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Andy Levin on Tuesday, in a matchup between two incumbents competing in the same district after Michigan lost a seat in redistricting. Levin, the son of former Rep. Sander Levin and nephew of the late Sen. Carl Levin, is a progressive who boasted the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, while Stevens has a more moderate platform. But the most notable thing about this race wasn’t what either of them said or did—it was the incredible amount of money that poured in from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the biggest American lobbying group for, in its words, “a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel.”
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Mother Jones

Of Course Samuel Alito Is Bragging About It

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. High off the fumes of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to an abortion, a beaming Samuel Alito has emerged to try his hand at comedy. It did not go well. More critically, it further exposed an overtly political Supreme Court justice teeming with condescension for his critics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
Mother Jones

Requiem for a Dark Brandon

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Not since Hillary Clinton dabbing on ‘em has a meme been so brutally murdered in public the way “Dark Brandon” was on Monday when several administration officials, and high-profile Democrats, started tweeting photos of president Joe Biden with laser eyes.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

