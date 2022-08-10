Is Massachusetts on the Top 10 Worst States for Mold list?. Here's what made me wonder about that... I was watering the plants around my house the other day when I found something hanging from one of my aluminum siding panels that sort of freaked me out a bit. You know that feeling you get when you see a stick bug or some other creature that you rarely see... kind of a chill up your spine? Well, I had that. It looked like a there was hipster beard growing there. Very odd.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO