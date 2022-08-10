Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
The Top 10 Worst States for Mold. Is Massachusetts On The List?
Is Massachusetts on the Top 10 Worst States for Mold list?. Here's what made me wonder about that... I was watering the plants around my house the other day when I found something hanging from one of my aluminum siding panels that sort of freaked me out a bit. You know that feeling you get when you see a stick bug or some other creature that you rarely see... kind of a chill up your spine? Well, I had that. It looked like a there was hipster beard growing there. Very odd.
MA Residents: Place Your Bets, But Not Quite Yet!
Another plus for the gaming industry as Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches to legalize sports betting as Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light for people to wager on their favorite teams in the wonderful world of athletics. This move will further bring much needed revenue as neighboring New York and Connecticut have already taken steps to enact the practice. The Constitution state's two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have already embraced this move and it is paying dividends as we speak for both of these gaming facilities in Ledyard and Uncasville.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
Can You Redeem An Out Of State ‘Mega Millions’ Ticket In Massachusetts?
It's summertime and people are on vacation. I just spent a week in New Hampshire when that massive $1.2B dollar "Mega Millions" jackpot was up for grabs. ONE. POINT. TWO. BILLION. BRO. I wanna be like Beyonce or Bezos! I want a yacht!. I live in Massachusetts; however, I was...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
11 More Things Massachusetts Drivers Do That Make Everyone Hate Us
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the country's...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing
A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly. The public's...
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
A List of What Doesn’t Qualify for MA’s Sales Tax Holiday Exemption
Massachusetts residents are looking forward to the sales tax holiday which is coming up this weekend (Aug. 13/14). It's an opportunity to purchase items without having to pay the sales tax on those items. Everything from lawnmowers, snowblowers, power washers, dehumidifiers, grills, electronics, furniture, books, clothing (less than $175), tools, and more will be exempt from sales tax.
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
This Massachusetts City Ranked Top 10 Nationwide in Money Management Skills
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income to debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
Massachusetts State Police Warning Of New Scam Using their Name
I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.
Massachusetts Sues Florida Over Parental Rights in Education Law
You've probably heard of the Parental Rights in Education Law that recently took effect in Florida. You've also probably heard the law, signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. However you've heard the law referred, it does not prevent anyone from using the...
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
