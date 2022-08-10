ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
NHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s beautiful brook trout

This archive edition of Something Wild is from June 2019, and was produced by Andrew Parrella. We rebroadcast this segment in July 2022. The foam formed eddies on the surface of the pool as Stevens Brook rushed down and through this particular crook in the waterway in the shadow of interstate 89 in East Sutton, New Hampshire.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy