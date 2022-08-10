Read full article on original website
N.H. ranked second for overall child well-being, but depression and anxiety on the rise
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire is the second best state for overall child well-being in the country, a four-year national survey released this week has found. The survey, known...
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
For some N.H. teens, a job means independence. For others, it means a new set of challenges.
Mohamed Bah, a high school student in Manchester, found himself with a lot of free time when the pandemic first hit. So he decided to get a job at a grocery store to make some extra money, save up for college and have some more independence. Since then, he’s learned...
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
How N.H. school districts are preparing for another year without enough bus drivers
As the school year approaches, some New Hampshire school districts are still looking for more bus drivers. The shortage isn’t new, but it has created ongoing challenges for many communities. In recent years, the shortages have led to canceled activities, extended bus routes and longer waits or ride times for local students.
Something Wild: N.H.'s beautiful brook trout
This archive edition of Something Wild is from June 2019, and was produced by Andrew Parrella. We rebroadcast this segment in July 2022. The foam formed eddies on the surface of the pool as Stevens Brook rushed down and through this particular crook in the waterway in the shadow of interstate 89 in East Sutton, New Hampshire.
