Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Johnston County deputy injured in altercation with assault suspect
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Atoka County man was arrested and hospitalized early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a farmer and a Johnston County deputy. Sheriff Gary Dodd said a man identified as 65-year-old Dammie Dee Morris was pulled over by a deputy on Egypt Road following the assault report.
KTEN.com
Push a button... get a book at Madill Elementary
MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The 2022-23 school year is under way, and Madill Elementary School has found a fun and creative way to get students excited to learn. The school has swapped sweets for books in its newest vending machine. Principal Kristi Birdsong helped get it to the school, and came up with the idea of giving students a gold token on their birthday (or half-birthday) to get a new book from the machine.
KTEN.com
Atoka is buzzing as Reba's Place drives development
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Downtown Atoka is humming with construction as Reba McEntire's new restaurant nears completion and the city moves forward with a master plan project. The country music superstar announced plans for Reba's Place at 319 East Court Street last November. Restaurant manager Garrett Smith said construction is moving along.
KTEN.com
Ardmore reviews next steps to improve storm drainage
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's storm drainage survey has finished fielding responses from citizens. Now, the city is preparing for the next steps. "Most of the calls and feedback that I have received are from residential neighborhoods and talking about residential issues," said City Engineer Josh Randell. Randell said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Dickson ready to turn the page
DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) - Coming in as a first year head coach and trying to turn the page on a program that hasn't been accustomed to winning the past few seasons isn't a walk in the park, but as Dickson head coach Matt Suffal heads into his second year with the Comets, it's all about their mindset.
KTEN.com
Caddo football continues winning ways with new head coach
CADDO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Caddo Bruins will have plenty to prove in 2022. They are not coming off of a losing season and they certainly have been a stable sports program. However, after making it to the second round of the playoffs last year, the Bruins will now be led by new head coach Trenton Harmon.
Comments / 0