MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The 2022-23 school year is under way, and Madill Elementary School has found a fun and creative way to get students excited to learn. The school has swapped sweets for books in its newest vending machine. Principal Kristi Birdsong helped get it to the school, and came up with the idea of giving students a gold token on their birthday (or half-birthday) to get a new book from the machine.

