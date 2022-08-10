ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Eastman hiking club repairs section of Appalachian Trail

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZWyX_0hCODx7g00

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee National Forest officials and members of the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club teamed up to improve a section of the Appalachian Trail.

Last summer, the club approached the Forest Service about mitigating an area in the Bradley Gap section of the trail, which is located in the Roan Highlands nearly seven miles northeast of Carvers Gap.

LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

The problem: the area is constantly wet, resulting in trail issues.

So, the Eastman club built bog bridges and installed locust posts in the area to rehabilitate steps. The Forest Service provided all-terrain vehicles for transporting the materials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLuxF_0hCODx7g00
    TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zg8r_0hCODx7g00
    TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053tc2_0hCODx7g00
    TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NfUQ_0hCODx7g00
    TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlgU2_0hCODx7g00
    What the trail looked like before repairs were made. TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxBlL_0hCODx7g00
    What the trail looked like before repairs were made. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBufk_0hCODx7g00
    TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.

“Working along with the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club has helped a lot in being able to maintain the Appalachian Trail and ensuring the safety of the public,” said Chad Ingle, natural resource specialist for the Cherokee National Forest.

The Eastman group is the club that maintains the section of the trail located in the Watauga District of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities skate scene grows, new Bristol park in the works

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport unveiled their new skate park just over a month ago, and there’s one currently in the works for Bristol, Tennessee. Rooster Front Park in Bristol serves as a temporary skate park as the community awaits a bigger and better one. Founder of Skate Bristol, George Linke, has been spearheading efforts […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Moose Lodge hosts ‘Kids Fishing Derby’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many participants took advantage of the beautiful weather to take part in the Kids Fishing Derby at Warriors Path State Park. 52 kids took part in the event held by the Kingsport Moose Lodge, and each left with a free fishing rod, tackle box, or life preserver. The fishing derby was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roan Mountain, TN
Government
City
Roan Mountain, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
explorecaldwell.com

Fishing Trips, Lenoir, NC

The Lenoir area is a great place to spend time fishing. There are many great spots to fish here in the Lenoir, North Carolina area! If you’re an avid fisherman and you’re planning to visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you won’t be disappointed in the fishing you experience. The clear waters that surround the Lenoir area entice many people to take fishing trips here, and you can try fishing at one of the state parks, ponds, lakes, streams, reservoirs, and other spots when you visit.
LENOIR, NC
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Eastman#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Cherokee National Forest#Canoeing Club#The Forest Service#Carvers Gap#Usda Forest Service
WJHL

New mural coming to downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion. Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway. CEO […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
WJHL

ETSU observatory to host open house events each month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will reopen its observatory for open house events each month during the fall semester. During each open house, the telescopes will be set up for visitors to use and experts will be on hand to answer questions. An astronomer or physicist will also give a short […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WJHL

Milligan University hosts Campus Work Day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University held its annual Campus Work Day on Friday. From dusting tables and chairs to pressure washing and landscaping, faculty, staff and students came to campus to clean the university before the semester begins. With many helping hands, staff said it’s no wonder that the university is as beautiful as […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wataugaonline.com

Upsetting the AppalCART as local agencies take part in bus extrication drill

Multiple agencies and departments came together on Monday evening for a unique opportunity to participate in a multi-causality extraction exercise. What made the situation unique was the chance to use an AppalCART bus as the focal point of the drill. The exercise came to be thanks to a donation of...
BOONE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Legendary Riders In The Sky

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky are heading back to Tweetsie Railroad for two performances this Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th. America’s Favorite Cowboys are set to perform their unique blend of Western music and comedy performance at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both days.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy