Eastman hiking club repairs section of Appalachian Trail

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cherokee National Forest officials and members of the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club teamed up to improve a section of the Appalachian Trail.

Last summer, the club approached the Forest Service about mitigating an area in the Bradley Gap section of the trail, which is located in the Roan Highlands nearly seven miles northeast of Carvers Gap.

The problem: the area is constantly wet, resulting in trail issues.

So, the Eastman club built bog bridges and installed locust posts in the area to rehabilitate steps. The Forest Service provided all-terrain vehicles for transporting the materials.

TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.

What the trail looked like before repairs were made. TEHCC (Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club) helped mitigate this area by building bog bridges and installing locust post to rehab steps. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.

What the trail looked like before repairs were made. USDA Forest Service photo taken by Chad Ingle.

“Working along with the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club has helped a lot in being able to maintain the Appalachian Trail and ensuring the safety of the public,” said Chad Ingle, natural resource specialist for the Cherokee National Forest.

The Eastman group is the club that maintains the section of the trail located in the Watauga District of the Cherokee National Forest.

