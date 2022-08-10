ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Student arrested for bringing gun to Lyman High School campus

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood police arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday who they say brought a gun to Lyman High School in Seminole County. At about 1:30 p.m., police were called about the student causing a disturbance. The student then tried to place a backpack out of sight. He wouldn’t...
LONGWOOD, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Education
WESH

Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating body found

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

New study measures rent spikes in 3 Florida markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — Renters across the country are paying more for a place to call home. But here in Central Florida, the price of rent is rising quickly. No doubt rental rates have soared across the U.S. to record highs and researchers say Florida has seen the most jacked-up rents in the nation.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WESH

Oviedo city officials envision traffic plans as population grows

OVIEDO, Fla. — One point of traffic concern in Oviedo, especially during early morning and afternoon rush hours, is Mitchell Hammock Road. The mayor doesn't see widening it very likely. "There's no ethical way to take somebody's home to turn it into a road, especially on a road where...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

8 hurt after deer causes crash in Seminole County

GENEVA, Fla. — Eight people were hurt in a crash in Seminole County Thursday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. on W. SR-46 and South Hart Road in Geneva. Officials said six people suffered minor injuries and two people were seriously hurt. The crash was caused by a deer...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

