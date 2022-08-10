Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Seminole County middle school student accused of kneeing deputy in groin arrested
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a middle school student was arrested Friday. A school resource deputy responded at Greenwood Lakes Middle School at approximately 4:09 p.m. on Lake Park Drive in Lake Mary. The dean of Greenwood Lakes Middle School asked for help with...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
WESH
Student arrested for bringing gun to Lyman High School campus
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood police arrested a 15-year-old boy Friday who they say brought a gun to Lyman High School in Seminole County. At about 1:30 p.m., police were called about the student causing a disturbance. The student then tried to place a backpack out of sight. He wouldn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
State declines to file harsher charges on Sanford men accused of attacking teens
SANFORD, Fla. — Two local men have been formally charged Friday after confronting two teenagers in a Seminole County neighborhood in June. They are not facing any new or upgraded charges but are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Fifty-two-year-old Donald Corsi is charged with throwing a rock into...
WESH
Seminole County school district leaders apologize for bus tracking app issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders with a local school district are apologizing over the failure of an app that was designed to help students get to and from school and give parents peace of mind. Parents shared their stories of frustration. "These poor kids they're terrified. They don't know...
WESH
Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
WESH
Nikki Fried stands with abortion-rights advocates at downtown Orlando rally
ORLANDO, Fla. — Reproductive rights take center stage once again at a rally in downtown Orlando that comes on the heels of a big win in Kansas for protecting abortion rights. “I'm sick and tired of like, grown white men telling women what they can do with their own...
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
Orlando city commissioners to consider implementing more safety measures downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are looking to further improve safety for those going out at night downtown. City commissioners will discuss a handful of new protocols next week that look to make everything from parking lots to bars themselves safer. These proposed changes have been in the...
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
WESH
Clermont police release body cam footage after officers shoot elderly man accused of firing at medics
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police have released the body-worn camera footage that led up to officers shooting an elderly man who they said fired a gun at first responders. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont police chief Charles Broadway said in an update Friday...
WESH
Winter Garden school remembers soldier killed during training exercise
WINDERMERE, Fla. — An Army Ranger candidate and West Point graduate is being remembered at his Orange County private school where he graduated in 2017. Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon from Windermere and another soldier were both killed during a training exercise in Georgia when a tree fell during bad weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Inflation crisis: Central Florida homeless ministry sees largest drop in donations in over a decade
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — With soaring rent prices and affordable housing hard to find, local shelters and charities are working around the clock to help those who are forced to sleep on the streets. The demand is so high that one homeless service is worried about keeping its doors...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating body found
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after a body was found in some woods near Halifax Hospital Thursday. Police say the body is that of an adult male and because of significant composition, the medical examiner is working to determine who the person is and how he died.
WESH
New study measures rent spikes in 3 Florida markets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Renters across the country are paying more for a place to call home. But here in Central Florida, the price of rent is rising quickly. No doubt rental rates have soared across the U.S. to record highs and researchers say Florida has seen the most jacked-up rents in the nation.
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Oviedo city officials envision traffic plans as population grows
OVIEDO, Fla. — One point of traffic concern in Oviedo, especially during early morning and afternoon rush hours, is Mitchell Hammock Road. The mayor doesn't see widening it very likely. "There's no ethical way to take somebody's home to turn it into a road, especially on a road where...
WESH
FHP: 45-year-old woman killed, multiple people injured in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Saturday morning in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol says. Troopers say the crash happened on State Road 60 and Mae Bass Road around 9:21 a.m. A van was in an eastbound lane on SR-60 and a sedan headed west on that...
WESH
Melbourne restaurant owner recounts 'surreal' Blue Origin flight to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Steve Young was one of six astronauts carried across the Karman line — the official starting point for space that's 62 miles up — on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket last week. The Brevard County restaurant owner is now back home after...
WESH
8 hurt after deer causes crash in Seminole County
GENEVA, Fla. — Eight people were hurt in a crash in Seminole County Thursday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. on W. SR-46 and South Hart Road in Geneva. Officials said six people suffered minor injuries and two people were seriously hurt. The crash was caused by a deer...
Comments / 0