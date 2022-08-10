ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital

(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center

The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Gun Violence#Guns#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#Gang Violence Task Force
localsyr.com

Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in

(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica PD investigating Criminal Mischief incident from July

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny & criminal mischief incident that occurred at Community Health and Behavioral Services in Utica on July 1st and is asking the public for any information they can provide. If you know the identity of the man in...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
localsyr.com

Clear Path for Veterans helping families prepare to go back to school

Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veteran, military, and first responder families visited Clear Path for Veterans on Saturday for the second-annual Back to School Festival. Those families were able to enjoy a cookout, games, and a scavenger hunt, while also securing some school supplies. Alexander Behm the executive director of...
CHITTENANGO, NY
localsyr.com

A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after deadly shooting

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica students 'step' into careers

UTICA, N.Y.- As area students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, teens in grades 7 through 12 in Utica were able to learn about some cool careers on Saturday. The Back to School "Step Into Careers" program showcased STEM careers that students car work towards while still in high school. The program is run by Mohawk Valley Community College and includes peer mentoring, tutoring, test prep, college visits and career preparation. According to the program's coordinator Cymil Hamilton, introducing kids to STEM at a young age can benefit them as they move on in their education. "The benefits is getting students is getting students involved in the program to let them know there is success at high school going into college, but as well as letting them know what professions are out there in the public that they can do in case they are interested in going into that career field" Hamilton said.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy