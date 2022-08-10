Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital
(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
localsyr.com
18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
cnycentral.com
What you need to know about Red Flag Gun Laws that can one day save lives
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on Red Flag Gun Laws on Friday, a way law enforcement agencies around the state can file protection orders against a suspicious person with a gun who’s considered a threat to themselves or the public. "Way...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Life Worth Living: Father raising awareness after losing son to suicide in 2019
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After losing his 19-year-old son to suicide three years ago, a Baldwinsville father is turning his pain into purpose. This weekend, the 3rd Life Worth Living 5K Run and Walk will celebrate the life of Zach Helfrich, but the event is also a way to raise awareness about suicide and prevention.
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD investigating Criminal Mischief incident from July
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a larceny & criminal mischief incident that occurred at Community Health and Behavioral Services in Utica on July 1st and is asking the public for any information they can provide. If you know the identity of the man in...
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
localsyr.com
Clear Path for Veterans helping families prepare to go back to school
Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veteran, military, and first responder families visited Clear Path for Veterans on Saturday for the second-annual Back to School Festival. Those families were able to enjoy a cookout, games, and a scavenger hunt, while also securing some school supplies. Alexander Behm the executive director of...
localsyr.com
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after deadly shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
WKTV
Utica students 'step' into careers
UTICA, N.Y.- As area students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, teens in grades 7 through 12 in Utica were able to learn about some cool careers on Saturday. The Back to School "Step Into Careers" program showcased STEM careers that students car work towards while still in high school. The program is run by Mohawk Valley Community College and includes peer mentoring, tutoring, test prep, college visits and career preparation. According to the program's coordinator Cymil Hamilton, introducing kids to STEM at a young age can benefit them as they move on in their education. "The benefits is getting students is getting students involved in the program to let them know there is success at high school going into college, but as well as letting them know what professions are out there in the public that they can do in case they are interested in going into that career field" Hamilton said.
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes St., in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times on Richmond Avenue, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting was...
Comments / 9