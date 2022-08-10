Read full article on original website
East Texas storm damage: Roof of building catches on fire in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Storms on Wednesday caused damage in East Texas. In Nacogdoches, the roof of a building caught on fire at 1324 South Street around 1:52 p.m. after it fell onto a power line. No one was injured in the fire. Oncor made it to the scene and turned off the electricity. Firefighters […]
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chickens turned over in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
Someone is setting fires in Trinity County again, sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone is out lighting fires around Trinity County again, Sheriff Woody Wallace said. On Thursday, Wallace went live on social media to say that an unknown person had set five fires in the early hours of the morning on Due Road, Rainey Road and Ed West Road. “We have someone […]
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
Some East Texas Applebee’s locations participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas. Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head […]
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Officials identify man, 17 year-old killed in rollover wreck off Toll 49
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover wreck off Toll 49. Officials were called to the scene of an accident Monday at 12:12 p.m. off Toll 49, approximately five miles south of Lindale. A 2009 Peterbilt 340 rolled over one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. […]
