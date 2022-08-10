Read full article on original website
WMTW
Police: Man threatened restaurant employee, barricaded himself inside Portland apartment
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities have arrested a man who they say threatened the employee of a Portland restaurant with a knife and then barricaded himself inside an apartment. The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of Ryan Nutter following Thursday's incident. According to authorities, Nutter walked into the Front...
WMTW
Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Mainer
LIBERTY, Maine — A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person. Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty. Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl, officials say.
WMTW
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
WMTW
Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
WMTW
Animal lovers unite for a day of celebration
WINDHAM, Maine — First Choice Animal Care and Surgery Center in Windham hosted an animal care appreciation event on Saturday, celebrating their animal care workers, pet owners and community members. The event hosted local vendors and had food trucks, games, dog training activities and pet related raffles. For First...
WMTW
Maine teams competing for Cal Ripken World Series title on home turf
WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine's top youth baseball talents are in the running for the Cal Ripken World Series championship and competing on their home turf. The state is hosting the tournament at Little Fenway in Oakland and Little Wrigley in Waterville. A dozen top teams from around the country...
