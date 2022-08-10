ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMTW

Stolen cannon, guns among items found during arrest of wanted Mainer

LIBERTY, Maine — A stolen cannon is among the items found at a home while authorities searched for a wanted person. Officials searched for 27-year-old Cole Libby at a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty. Libby, who is wanted in multiple counties, had around 50 grams of fentanyl, officials say.
LIBERTY, ME
WMTW

Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash

SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
SEARSMONT, ME
WMTW

Art in the Park celebrates local Maine artists

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Artists and art lovers gathered for Art in the Park in Mill Creek Park in South Portland on Saturday. The annual event provides artist with a chance to display and sell their best work. "It’s just great," said artist Sandy Conlogue. "All year you paint...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Animal lovers unite for a day of celebration

WINDHAM, Maine — First Choice Animal Care and Surgery Center in Windham hosted an animal care appreciation event on Saturday, celebrating their animal care workers, pet owners and community members. The event hosted local vendors and had food trucks, games, dog training activities and pet related raffles. For First...
WINDHAM, ME

