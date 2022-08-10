ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of The Week | Amelia

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a puppy named Amelia. Amelia is a 9-month-old, American Pit Bull Terrier puppy. She is described as very sweet and playful, known for giving hugs, being very energetic, and getting along well with other dogs. Amelia has recently been spayed and, perhaps with some training, is ready to move into her new home. Amelia can become part of your family today for $350, this price includes her spaying, rabies, and all other shots/ vet needs to date.
STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival contest winners announced

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The voting is finished, and here are the winners in the 2022 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival contest:. • Tarnowski’s Kielbasa, Nanticoke: 1st in fresh and smoked. • Komensky’s, Duryea: 2nd in fresh and smoked. • Glen Lyon Bros., Glen...
PLYMOUTH, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into Pa. fundraiser for fire victims: reports

BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.
BERWICK, PA
The Associated Press

Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs

LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
LEBANON, PA
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Community comes together in memory of teen who passed in crash

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community in the Poconos is coming together for a teen who tragically passed away in a car crash last week. Dozens of cars lined up outside a home in Price Township as the community gathered to honor 17-year-old Matthew Haines who died in a car crash last week on Route […]
CRESCO, PA
abc27.com

New avian flu cases found at Pennsylvania farm

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple new cases of avian flu have been detected in Pennsylvania. According to the Department of Agriculture, a deceased turkey vulture, a duck, and chickens were found on a property in Northampton County. The Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Funerals begin for Nescopeck fire victims

MANSFIELD — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members...
NESCOPECK, PA
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Times News

Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out

Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
JIM THORPE, PA
