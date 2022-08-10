Read full article on original website
'They saved my life'. Graduation day for Tuscola County mental health and sobriety courts
CARO (WJRT) - It was graduation day for a number of Thumb area residents. No high school or college diplomas were involved, instead the graduates get a new lease of life. They have been in trouble with the law, many for drinking and driving, and thankfully not physically hurting anyone.
Midland County Humane Society finding homes for dozens of rescued beagles
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest batch of beagles at the Midland County Humane Society is almost fully adopted after arriving on Monday in the early hours of the morning. They're just a fraction of the 4000 dogs rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia following an investigation and lawsuit earlier in 2022.
Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area. Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend...
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township. Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority. However, the name change is far from a...
Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
31-year-old man hit and killed while walking on Hess Avenue near Saginaw
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man died after being struck by a car last night. Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee Jr. was walking on Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township when he was hit by a car. Agee was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closed after railroad bridge beams dislodged in Vassar Township
VASSAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters believe an oversize load may have hit a railroad bridge in Vassar Township and dislodged some of the beams. The Vassar Township Fire Department says a large beam blocked Grant Street where the railroad tracks cross overhead near Bourne Road on Thursday afternoon. One...
Caddie to career: How carrying clubs turned into 'life-changing' scholarship for Fenton native
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton native Noah Kaplan said he had never played a hole of golf before he started caddying. "I was not familiar with golf," Kaplan said. "I had never played it before starting caddying here at Warwick. It's great. It's been life changing so far obviously."
High School Football Preview: Montrose's Reinhart a coaching legend in Michigan, but how well do his players know him?
MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Montrose head football coach Dennis Reinhart is one of Michigan's best, but how well do his players know him?. Brandon: What would you say is [Reinhart's] favorite food?" Senior wide reciever Michael Stevenson: "I'll just throw out there chicken." Brandon: "Why would you say chicken?" Stevenson:...
