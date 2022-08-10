ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area. Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
FLINT, MI
Davison, MI
Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township. Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority. However, the name change is far from a...
FLINT, MI
31-year-old man hit and killed while walking on Hess Avenue near Saginaw

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man died after being struck by a car last night. Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee Jr. was walking on Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township when he was hit by a car. Agee was pronounced dead at the scene.
Road closed after railroad bridge beams dislodged in Vassar Township

VASSAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters believe an oversize load may have hit a railroad bridge in Vassar Township and dislodged some of the beams. The Vassar Township Fire Department says a large beam blocked Grant Street where the railroad tracks cross overhead near Bourne Road on Thursday afternoon. One...
Attorney not surprised by hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial

Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis trial is rare but not unheard of. Attorney says hung jury in Flint water crisis civil trial is rare. The Flint water civil trial came down to one juror in the case brought by four child victims who sued Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman private engineering firms.
FLINT, MI

