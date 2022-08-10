ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

OVI tip leads to arrest on felony charge for stolen gun

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Receiving stolen property: Bay Landing Drive. A resident at 11:32 p.m. on July 31 called to report a possibly intoxicated driver. Westlake police officers caught up with the described vehicle on Bay Landing Drive, and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat did not have a license. He claimed that he had just changed seats with a woman passenger and that she had been driving. They claimed they had been delivering for DoorDash food delivery service.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
LAKEWOOD, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man admits to drinking and driving but passes sobriety tests: Independence Police Blotter

Police pulled over a 38-year-old man at 9:04 p.m. July 19 for tailgating the vehicle ahead of him and using his cell phone while driving. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking and driving and having an open container in the car. Police conducted field sobriety tests but the made was determined to not be impaired. He was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and for open container.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Police report uptick in firearm thefts from vehicles: Avon Police Blotter

Police responded to a call of a firearm stolen from a vehicle July 22. The victim reportedly stated her car was unlocked at the time of the theft and the theft occurred during the early morning hours, noting that her dogs began barking at 1:50 a.m. She noticed the $500 handgun and a pair of $225 earrings missing from the car at 9:34 a.m. Surveillance camera footage from a neighbor’s house reportedly showed movement near the victim’s car at 1:45 a.m. by a car that drove by the residence and then returned two minutes later. There were still no suspects at the time of the report. On July 29, a Rosewood Boulevard woman reported a handgun stolen from her vehicle overnight July 27-28. She also said her car was unlocked at the time of the theft. Police noted that there has been a recent increase in firearm thefts from vehicles.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 hurt in overnight crash on Cleveland's West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two people were hurt overnight after a crash on the city’s West Side. According to police, a vehicle flipped and a utility pole was broken during the two-car crash. It happened at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

