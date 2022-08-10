Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO