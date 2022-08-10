ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Reuters

Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
TheDailyBeast

Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
BROOKLYN, NY

