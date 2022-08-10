San Francisco’s Golden Gate Meat Company will soon close its doors at the Ferry Building. Though the owner declined to comment on the closure, employees confirm the last day will be on August 20th. That’s nearly 20 years of business at the waterfront. Golden Gate Meat is best known for its locally raised and grass-fed meats, including their Sonoma County pork and peppered cuts of bacon. No word on whether the Santa Rosa location will be impacted by this closure.

