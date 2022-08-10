ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Step back in time: Celebrate the 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” at The Roosevelt New Orleans

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx5zA_0hCOD0ZQ00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you a woman? Do you support equality and women’s rights? Do you enjoy having a stiff drink with food and entertainment? Do you like history?

If these questions apply to you, you should visit Roosevelt New Orleans for its 73rd annual “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.”The annual celebration is meant to remember and pays tribute to the woman who broke barriers for women in New Orleans. It all started when a group of empowered women demanded equality and to be served an alcoholic drink by storming the Sazerac Bar. After that, in 1949, the Sazerac Bar became the first bar in New Orleans to allow women on days other than Mardi Gras to sit back and enjoy a drink.

On Friday, September 23, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel will host the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” luncheon. The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. in the Blue Room with a three-course lunch, fashion show, live entertainment, and recognition of the 2022 Reigning Spirit of the Sazerac. After lunch, attendees will gather in The Roosevelt’s lobby to once again “storm” the Sazerac Bar in a second line at 3 p.m.

Everyone attending is encouraged to wear the late 1940s and 1950s clothing. Attire women are encouraged to wear include hats, veils, peep-toe shoes, and gloves. The luncheon tickets are $99 and up per person and can be purchased online.

Ti Martin , co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace, will reign as the Spirit of the Sazerac, which is an honor to be recognized as a New Orleans woman who challenges the status quo and works to influence positive change in her community. All New Orleans ladies are invited to attend the legendary New Orleans landmark and celebration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
WESTWEGO, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Eater

New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown

A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormin
NOLA.com

Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field

The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
WESTWEGO, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roosevelt New Orleans#Sazerac#The Sazerac Bar#The Stormin#Commander S Palace
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy