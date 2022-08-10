WATCH: Sheriff says SROs will take tactical approach when school begins

Related
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Sheriff K-9 Looks Adorably Proud in His ‘Back-to-School’ Photo
Picture day is always exciting for kids of all ages—and that includes fur babies. Meet Chico, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who took things quite seriously this year when it came to a photo marking his 5th year on the job. Why should kids have all the fun?
Latest Health Inspections for July 2022 in Sebastian, Florida
The restaurants and bars in Sebastian continue to improve with each health inspection. Most of the establishments now have a long track record of cleanliness and have remained consistent. Here are the latest health inspections in Sebastian, Florida. Pareidolia Brewing Company. The Pareidolia Brewing Company only had two basic violations...
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Mandarin Garden Closes. Was it because of the health inspections?
Mandarin Garden, located in the Riverwalk Shopping Center in Roseland, has permanently closed. The only restaurant that served Chinese cuisine without being a take-out-only establishment is gone. While the owners have not publicly stated why they closed, we can only assume that business slowed down because of the repeated shutdowns...
Leatherback sea turtle nests break Indian River County record
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Leatherback sea turtles are completing what may be their most successful nesting season ever in Indian River County. As we went to press, there have been 101 Leatherback nests discovered in 2022 in Indian River County. This surpasses the 2010 record of 87 nests, and there may be a few more to come. Leatherback nesting starts on county beaches in late February and peaks in May, but nests have been found as late as August.
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
Crime Blotter: Aug. 9
Brian Keith Bagley, 24, of the 4200 block of 27th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. Remington Clifford Hazard Rimato, 33, of the 1900 block of Pebble Path, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond;...
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
TSA PreCheck program comes to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration, their contractor Idemia and airport leaders at Orlando International Airport announced a new plan Tuesday to try to make the enrollment process for TSA PreCheck easier and faster. The TSA PreCheck is a special program allowing passengers to wait in a shorter...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Bottoms UP! ‘Poverty Crusher’ drink hits spot for nonprofit
Southern Social mixologists have created a unique Poverty Crusher cocktail concoction to benefit United Against Poverty of Indian River County. To kick off the occasion, guests at an invitational party last Tuesday were given a first taste of the refreshing elixir, which has a tequila base, enhanced with honey, lime juice, black tea and mango puree.
