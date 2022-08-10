Read full article on original website
KING-5
Why local hospitals are overcrowded
Harborview Medical Center is currently diverting non-emergent patients as the hospital copes with overcrowding. Other local hospitals face similar concerns.
KUOW
A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis
King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
KOMO News
Man possibly experiencing mental health crisis walks onto Capitol Hill preschool property
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a man they say got onto a preschool property during a possible mental health crisis. Staff at the preschool in the 1700 block of East Olive Way called police around 9:45 a.m. saying a man entered the fenced area. The staff took the...
Harborview Medical Center 30% over capacity, will stop accepting non-emergency patients
Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center has too many patients, and they will have to stop admitting for less acute conditions, officials said Thursday. At 2:30 p.m. this afternoon in a news conference, managers discussed the patient capacity problem which they say is having a significant impact on hospital operations. They...
Chronicle
MultiCare Announces Breach That Could Impact Over 18,000 Patients' Health Data and Records
A hacker recently obtained unauthorized access to over 18,000 former MultiCare Health System patients' private information, according to a Wednesday press release. Avamere Health Services, an Oregon-based health group and MultiCare business partner, announced on its website that it discovered a data breach last July. It said the unauthorized user gained access to and possibly deleted the information of patients who received services between September 2016 and November 2021. The website lists dozens of hospitals and health systems impacted by the hack, including MultiCare.
Days Inn facility in Everett to be converted to limited-time housing for homeless
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced plans Monday for the county to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase its first hotel to convert to bridge housing with wraparound services for unsheltered people. In a news release, the county said that a Days Inn facility in Everett will provide...
shorelineareanews.com
Hopelink has a free GED / high school diploma program
Virtual orientations will be held on September 1 and September 2, 2022. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up. Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes to develop reading, writing, math, and computer skills in preparation to pass the four GED exams. HS+ students complete assignments and projects to earn high-school credit at partner colleges. The program is free!
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
q13fox.com
State considers social equity licenses for people impacted by 'war on drugs' to get cannabis shop licenses
SEATTLE - The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering a point system that would give people convicted of a drug-related crime and did prison time - preferential treatment when applying for retail cannabis license. If adopted, the City of Seattle will adopt the same rules and set aside $1...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Ready Removal
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Chronicle
Commentary: Violent Crime Born of Bad Policies That Must Be Addressed Now
The final weekend of July was a lot like many in Pierce County recently. Two people were shot in a Tacoma park, one fatally. A shootout at a South Tacoma gas station left one man dead. In another case, a 60-year-old man was shot and injured. The most disturbing thing?...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
Hundreds expected at BIPOC-friendly festival in King County
CARNATION, Wash — Geared up and ready for her first ever solo backpacking trip, Chevon Powell was excited. But instead of focusing on the journey ahead at a park in Vermont, Powell, a Black woman, said she was pulled over by police as soon as she was on site.
BA.5 wave on downturn in King County, but numbers still high
The local BA.5 surge is starting to look a little better. But health leaders say that does not mean it is time to relax COVID precautions. “Our COVID-19 BA.5 wave appears to have crested in King County,” said King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin at a briefing on Tuesday.
shorelineareanews.com
Fireworks and a party in Kenmore to celebrate completion of the West Sammamish River Bridge
Thousands attended the Grand Opening Celebration of the West Sammamish River Bridge Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The City of Kenmore temporarily closed the newly completed West Sammamish River Bridge and invited the public to celebrate on the bridge deck with live music and entertainment, food, and other free tokens of appreciation.
