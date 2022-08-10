ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

KUOW

A community conversation about Seattle and the overdose crisis

King County is experiencing a record amount of overdose deaths. The number of residents who died from a drug overdose has doubled over the past five years. KUOW invited a panel of experts in the field of addiction and recovery to share their on-the-ground experience and answer your questions about this public health crisis. Here are a few takeaways from that conversation.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
SEATTLE, WA
Kirkland, WA
Kirkland, WA
Kirkland, WA
Washington State
Chronicle

MultiCare Announces Breach That Could Impact Over 18,000 Patients' Health Data and Records

A hacker recently obtained unauthorized access to over 18,000 former MultiCare Health System patients' private information, according to a Wednesday press release. Avamere Health Services, an Oregon-based health group and MultiCare business partner, announced on its website that it discovered a data breach last July. It said the unauthorized user gained access to and possibly deleted the information of patients who received services between September 2016 and November 2021. The website lists dozens of hospitals and health systems impacted by the hack, including MultiCare.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hopelink has a free GED / high school diploma program

Virtual orientations will be held on September 1 and September 2, 2022. Contact them at ged@hopelink.org or 425-457-9685 to sign up. Hopelink offers two pathways to earn a high school credential: GED and High School+ (HS+). GED students attend classes to develop reading, writing, math, and computer skills in preparation to pass the four GED exams. HS+ students complete assignments and projects to earn high-school credit at partner colleges. The program is free!
KING COUNTY, WA
Renee Cox
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

