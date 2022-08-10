Read full article on original website
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
KEPR
Benton County Sheriff's Office holds their Pack the Patrol Car school supply drive
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — With the new school year getting closer, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is working to make a difference in the community. On August 13th, BCSO held their Pack the Patrol Car school supply drive. Through this event, they get to partner with the community to make a difference for local kids.
Massive fire erupts near I-182 E in Queensgate area of Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke through the Queensgate area of Richland on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the video provided by Maggie Call Ayling was taken on the eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland. Please avoid the area. Details are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco is poised to build long-awaited animal shelter
The city is Pasco is preparing to replace the aging building that houses Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Service on the city’s Columbia River waterfront. The city has submitted plans for a 10,000-square-foot facility for review under the State Environmental Protection Act or SEPA – years after it first collaborated with the cities of Kennewick and Richland to build a new shelter.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
nbcrightnow.com
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue
PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter
Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub
A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – August 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
State helping fight Canyon Road Fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant
A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the a sewer plant in central Washington has prompted a state response, including aircraft. Interim State Fire Marshal Chad Cross said Thursday that the Canyon Road Fire near the small city of Grandview is burning in grass, brush and small trees after igniting on Wednesday afternoon.
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
