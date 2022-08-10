ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care

The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
elkhornmediagroup.com

Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco is poised to build long-awaited animal shelter

The city is Pasco is preparing to replace the aging building that houses Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Service on the city’s Columbia River waterfront. The city has submitted plans for a 10,000-square-foot facility for review under the State Environmental Protection Act or SEPA – years after it first collaborated with the cities of Kennewick and Richland to build a new shelter.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#Sleepless#Chip In#North West#Pasco Fire#The Pasco Fire Department
nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue

PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”

Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter

Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub

A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – August 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy