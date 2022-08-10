Read full article on original website
New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust
New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
New York State Says Don’t Call Them “Inmates”; What Are They Now?
A word will be completely removed from New York State laws after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill prohibiting the word "inmate" from being used in official documents. In a press release from the Governor's office, the legislation was praised for reducing "harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used in state law." The bill was introduced by Sen. Gustavo Rivera from New York's 33rd District.
You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison
Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?. Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.
Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!
Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Police Warn of Social Media Scam Close to the Capital Region
Maybe you've seen the post going around Facebook about a missing child in the area. It has reportedly popped up on a number of different accounts saying:. Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents and my neighbors are clueless how she got here, please help me find her parents good people.
Early Voting Begins This Week For New York’s 2nd Primary
Coming up this weekend, we New Yorkers will have another opportunity to participate in the political process as early voting begins for another round of primary elections. New York had its first primary elections back on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, which allowed registered voters who were enrolled in a political party to vote for their candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, various Judges, and various positions within the different political parties.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
NY State DMV Scam Alert! Get This Text? Delete Immediately!
How many times a week does your phone ring and the ID says SPAM Risk or Potential SPAM? Those are easy to decline and move on from but what about the ones that look genuine? A phone call, text, email and even your social media accounts an get avenues that bag guys use to try to scam you.
Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Everyone at Festival in the ADKS
A New York man - vehemently opposed to vegans and anything that has to do with the vegan lifestyle, was arrested on Tuesday after a series of harassing threats he made to organizers of a festival in Upstate New York scheduled for later this month. The aggressive threats were made...
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region
Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Final 2022 Supermoon Shines Thursday! When Is Best Time to See Sturgeon Moon?
There have been 3 supermoon's lighting up the skies of New York in 2022 with a 4th and final one of the year about to make it's presence known. When is the best time to see the Sturgeon moon? What does New York have to do with the name Sturgeon moon? What's a supermoon?
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
