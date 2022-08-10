ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust

New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
EDUCATION
Hot 99.1

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?

Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
TRAFFIC
Hot 99.1

New York State Says Don’t Call Them “Inmates”; What Are They Now?

A word will be completely removed from New York State laws after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill prohibiting the word "inmate" from being used in official documents. In a press release from the Governor's office, the legislation was praised for reducing "harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used in state law." The bill was introduced by Sen. Gustavo Rivera from New York's 33rd District.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Music Education#Wnyt Channel 13
Hot 99.1

You Can Still Vote While Serving Time in a New York Prison

Do you think that people who have been convicted of a felony should be able to vote New York State?. Every election season we are encouraged to exercise our right to vote. That's not really true though. There isn't anything in the original Constitution about having a right to vote. It does say that we are encouraged to vote if we can. The United States Constitution did make necessary amendments to guarantee the right to vote to those who previously did not have it.
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Latham Mall- Still Loved and Missed in Upstate a Decade After Demo!

Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
LATHAM, NY
Hot 99.1

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Police Warn of Social Media Scam Close to the Capital Region

Maybe you've seen the post going around Facebook about a missing child in the area. It has reportedly popped up on a number of different accounts saying:. Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents and my neighbors are clueless how she got here, please help me find her parents good people.
BENNINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Special Education
Hot 99.1

Early Voting Begins This Week For New York’s 2nd Primary

Coming up this weekend, we New Yorkers will have another opportunity to participate in the political process as early voting begins for another round of primary elections. New York had its first primary elections back on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, which allowed registered voters who were enrolled in a political party to vote for their candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, various Judges, and various positions within the different political parties.
ELECTIONS
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region

Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Hot 99.1

Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy