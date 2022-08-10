ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Starting vote by mail process

By Cassandra Smith
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday marked the first day for registered voters to apply for an official vote by mail ballot.

According to the Illinois Board of Elections website, registered voters can apply by vail as well as in person or electronically. Officials said ballot delivery will not start until September 29.

Also on Wednesday, the election authority can start notifying qualified voters about getting a permanent vote by mail status. They can do so by including an application for the status with the notice of “You may apply to permanently be placed on vote by mail status using the attached application.”

